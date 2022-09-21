Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the war in Ukraine will not have a winner and called for a way out of the crisis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a picture showing a ship carrying Ukrainian grain as he addresses the UN General Assembly (REUTERS/Amr Alfiky)

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoganadvocated this Tuesday for dialogue to put an end to the russian invasion a Ukraine during his speech before the UN General Assembly, after ensuring that “War will have no winner.”

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been going on for 7 months now and it seems to us that the war will have no winner. We need a fair peace process”, he expressed before the UN.

“Together, we need to find a reasonably practical diplomatic solution that will give both sides a dignified way out of the crisis.”Erdoğan said.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts to end the war (…) on the basis of the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine”he added.

The Turkish president, who has managed to maintain relations with Moscow and kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24has regularly offered conflict mediation.

Erdogan sponsored a deal in July to allow Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea, which had been blocked due to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, something he claimed during his speech.

“I invite international organizations and all countries to give sincere support to Turkey’s efforts”, said the Turkish president.

Earlier, Erdogan revealed that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, would be willing to end the war with Ukraine “as soon as possible”.

“In Uzbekistan I met with President Putin and we had very extensive discussions. And he has shown me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible. That was my impression, because the way things are going at the moment is quite problematic.”, He pointed out in an interview with an American channel.

Erdogan delivered his speech hours after four Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine announced plans to vote in the coming days on Russia’s annexation.

Turkey, a member of NATO, it never recognized the Kremlin’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

