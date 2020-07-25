Recite Hanuman Chalisa for 7 days for 10 days, corona virus will be eradicated: Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: BJP MP from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh Pragya Singh Thakur has called upon people to read ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to end the epidemic of Corona Virus from the country. Pragya tweeted, “Let us all together make a spiritual effort to end the Corona Virus epidemic, wishing people good health.” Also Read – Corona happened to Shivraj Chauhan, Kamal Nath stammered – When we were serious about the virus, then you…

Pragya Thakur wrote, “Please recite Hanuman Chalisa five times in your homes today from 25 July to 5 August at 7:00 pm.” Let us end by lighting a lamp. Also Read – Corona in UP: Number of infected more than 63 thousand, 1387 deaths so far, 39 lives today

Please tell that the Corona virus has spread badly in the country. So far, about 12 lakh cases have been reported in the country. More than 31 thousand people have died. Now for a few days every day about 50 thousand cases are coming up. The lockdown was carried out on 23 March due to Corona, since then everything was closed in the entire country and religious places were also closed for almost two months. Even now only a few people are allowed to visit religious places. Also Read – New 450-bed modern Kovid hospital started in Delhi, oxygen facility for more than 250 patients