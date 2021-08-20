Recognition for Mineiro, why the analysis of the game and the new goal of River Plate is saved: 5 phrases by Marcelo Gallardo

River Plate suffered one of the most painful defeats of Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle. The millionaire fell 3-0 to Atlético Mineiro, which advanced to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores with a global 4-0.

At the press conference, the Doll recognized the performance of his rival and highlighted the difference in hierarchy between the two teams. He also said that deep analysis prefers to keep it and what will he try have the team change the chip quickly to focus on the new goal, which will be La Liga Profesional. Here are his most important phrases.

“The analysis is that it was a difficult Cup for us for all the things we go through until we reach this instance of rooms. We played it with ups and downs, especially the game in Buenos Aires in which we faced a good team. In the first half we dominated and in the second half they controlled better and made the goal difference that put them ahead for today’s game. It must be recognized that the things we thought or planned did not come out for us ”.

“We face a very good rival that when you have to lose, you have to admit it. At present (the Mineiro) is much better than us and today he showed it. We knew that we were going to have to defend ourselves well to have a chance and well they showed their hierarchy. It’s a very good team, you have to admit it ”.

“Beyond the pain of elimination, because it always hurts to lose, it is recognition. Apart from the pain of defeat and how beaten the team is at this moment, I believe that it must be given the recognition and value that the rival deserves, and they were more than us. He showed it in the game with his good game and his hierarchy ”.

“It would be easy to fall into the temptation of a deep analysis both individually and collectively. When you lose the way we lost today there’s not much to salvage. Yes, I think you have to recognize the rival when it surpasses you. No it has not happened to us except on occasions, in series like this hand in hand, very punctual. Today I felt that Mineiro surpassed us. It is not minor to recognize it to the rival ”.

“They are in a present day different from ours and it showed in today’s game. The analysis is left to me, to know where we stand and understand the reality in which we compete in these decisive quarterfinal matches of the Cup. You have to do an internal analysis, according to what we did in this Cup and nothing else. After think about the local tournament where we will have to clean up quickly this and focus. Change that chip to see if we can definitely fight it to the end this semester ”.

