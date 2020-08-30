Record 1558 cases of corona in one day in Madhya Pradesh, virus spreading rapidly

Bhopal: The number of corona-infected patients continues to increase rapidly in Madhya Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, 1,558 new patients have appeared. This is the record for the most patients coming in a day. The total number of patients in the state has reached close to 62.5 thousand. According to the bulletin released by the Health Department on Sunday, the total number of patients in the state has increased to 62 thousand 433. In the last 24 hours, 1,558 patients were exposed. Also Read – Unlock 4: Traveling in Metro will not be easy at the moment, know which protocol will have to be followed

The maximum number of 265 patients has been reported in Indore. The number of patients here has now increased to 12 thousand 720. At the same time, with the arrival of 176 new patients in Bhopal, the total number of patients has increased to 10 thousand 307.

According to the Health Department, the number of deaths from patients and disease is also increasing. With the death of 29 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number has risen to 1374. So far, 389 have died in Indore, 280 patients have died in Bhopal. At the same time, the number of active patients has increased to 13 thousand 592. So far, 47 thousand 592 patients have become healthy.