Record broken: unexpected increase in number of infected in Delhi, 5,673 new cases a day

new Delhi: An unprecedented increase in the number of daily cases of infection with the corona virus was reported in Delhi. The number of new patients reached a record level with 5,673. On Wednesday, the number of corona patients in Delhi has crossed the figure of five thousand for the first time. The number of new Corona patients in the country's capital Delhi has crossed 5673 in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department, with these new cases, the number of corona infected patients in Delhi has increased to more than 3.7 lakh. In the last 24 hours in the capital Delhi, 40 people have died from Corona. In Delhi, the death toll due to Corona has increased to 6396.

The national capital is suffering from the third wave of Corona and more than 4,000 cases are being reported here every day for the last six days. With the onset of the festive season, rising Corona cases have raised concerns, especially when Corona cases are seen to decline at the national level. There were 4,853 new infection cases in Delhi on Tuesday and 44 people lost their lives due to infection during 24 hours at that time.

Medical experts have suggested that the Kovid-19 virus can become even more powerful and deadly as temperatures drop. The increase in Kovid cases has also been linked to worsening pollution in the national capital.