Record fine from the AEPD to Google (10 million euros) for boycotting the exercise of the ‘right to be forgotten’

The Official State Gazette publishes today respective fines to Google and Vodafone Spain for breach of the General Data Protection Regulation: 10 and 3.94 million euros, respectively.

But what have the world’s leading online search engine and the telephone operator done to deserve such sanctions, with which, moreover, Google now ranks first in fines from the Spanish Data Protection Agencyrelegating its previous occupant —Vodafone itself— to second place in the table?

In the case of Vodafone, the AEPD accuses it of breaching article 5 of the Regulation, which regulates the way in which entities must guarantee certain requirements of confidentiality and integrity of the personal data in their possession. No further information is known at this time…

…contrary to what happens in the case of Google: Two “very serious breaches of data protection regulations”. The AEPD considers Google guilty of this, according to the resolution of the procedure initiated against the company. Such infractions would be the following:

Transfer data to third parties without legitimacy for it (Article 6 of the General Data Protection Regulation). Obstruct the right of suppression of citizens (article 17 of the RGPD).

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Google, the right to be forgotten and the Arc de Triomphe

Everything revolves around the ‘Project Lumen’a Harvard University research project founded in 2002, with the aim of collect and study complaints related to online content. The AEPD, according to its statement, “has verified that Google sends the Lumen Project information on requests [de retirada de contenido] that the citizens do to him”…

…but said information includes “the identification, email address, the alleged reasons and the claimed URL”, for which the Agency considers that “given that all the information contained in the citizen’s request is sent so that be included in another database accessible to the public and for disclosed through a website“, in practice it means boycotting the very idea of ​​the ‘right to be forgotten’.

Thus, the resolution of the AEPD makes it clear that, once the request for deletion of personal data has been exercised, “there is no room for further processing, such as the communication that Google LLC makes to the Lumen Project”.



The one you have bundled…

In addition, the Agency considers that imposing this data communication to the Lumen Project on any user who intends to exercise his right to be forgotten —and “without valid consent” on his part— is not a condition protected by the General Data Protection Regulation :

“In addition, in the privacy policy of Google LLC, there is no mention of this treatment of personal data of users, and communication to the Lumen Project does not appear among the purposes.”

The AEPD also criticizes that Google does not make it easy for users to exercise their rightbecause in the forms that are made available to them it is “difficult to deduce whether the request is made invoking the personal data protection regulations, simply because these regulations are not mentioned in any of the forms”.

This system, states the AEPD, “can cause the user to end up marking an option that deviates from his original intention”, and supposes accept that the exercise of a right “is conditioned by the content removal system designed by the entity responsible“.

And now?

Once established in what Google violates our data protection regulations, what is the sanction imposed by the AEPD? First, payment of 10 million euroyes Second, the deletion of all personal data communicated to the Lumen Projectand the obligation to urge the latter to delete and cease the use of said data.

The Europa Press agency collects the following statements from a company spokesperson in which assures that they have already “begun to reassess and redesign our data sharing practices with Lumen in light of the considerations of the AEPD”.

Image | Based on original by Marco Verch