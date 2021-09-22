Record of best Ligue 1 Uber Eats avid gamers in FIFA 22

The Ligue 1 Uber Eats has been some of the massive beneficiaries of the final switch length, and that are meant to be mirrored in FIFA 22. The coming of Leo Messi and different nice figures to the league will have to imply that on this 12 months’s FUT groups we see a large number of PSG avid gamers prepared to offer competitors issues.
Despite the fact that on paper the item is set the entire of the French league, once you spot the checklist you’re going to uncover an uncomfortable reality: the 11 avid gamers (which shall be stated quickly) with the very best averages within the French league are EVERYONE from PSG.
Those are the most productive Ligue 1 avid gamers in FIFA 22
PSG’s offensive trident are the undisputed perfect avid gamers within the French nationwide league, even supposing they’re accompanied by means of a veritable tide of teammates. When you have been considering of change into a Ligue 1 groupGet able to be VERY fortunate or mud off your pockets: the avid gamers come with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé.
|
Participant
|
Crew
|
Place
|
Media
|
Card
|
Lionel Messi
|
PSG
|
ED
|
93
|
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
PSG
|
DC
|
91
|
|
Neymar Jr.
|
PSG
|
NO
|
91
|
|
Gianluigi Donnarumma
|
PSG
|
BY
|
89
|
|
Sergio Ramos
|
PSG
|
DFC
|
88
|
|
Keylor Navas
|
PSG
|
BY
|
88
|
|
Marks
|
PSG
|
DFC
|
87
|
|
Angel Di Maria
|
PSG
|
ED
|
87
|
|
Marco Verratti
|
PSG
|
MC
|
87
|
|
Pass judgement on
|
PSG
|
LD
|
85
|
|
Georginio Wijnaldum
|
PSG
|
MC
|
84
|
|
Ben Yedder
|
as monaco
|
DC
|
84
|
|
Presnel Kimpembe
|
PSG
|
DFC
|
83
|
|
Kevin Volland
|
AS Monaco
|
DC
|
83
|
|
Mauro Icardi
|
PSG
|
DC
|
83
|
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
PSG
|
MCD
|
82
|
|
Anthony Lopes
|
Lyon olympic
|
BY
|
82
|
|
Juan Bernat
|
PSG
|
AT THE
|
82
|
|
Burak Yilmaz
|
LOSC Lille
|
DC
|
81
|
|
Andy Delort
|
OGC Niza
|
DC
|
81
|
|
Lucas Paquetá
|
Lyon olympic
|
MC
|
81
|
|
Houssem Aouar
|
Lyon olympic
|
MC
|
81
|
|
Leandro Paredes
|
PSG
|
MCD
|
81
|
|
Benjamin André
|
LOSC Lille
|
MCD
|
81
|
|
José Fonte
|
LOSC Lille
|
DFC
|
81
|
|
Arkadiusz Milik
|
Marsella Olympic
|
DC
|
81
|
|
Steve Mandanda
|
Marsella Olympic
|
BY
|
81
|
As you have got observed, PSG has nearly each place at the pitch lined, so it’s just about conceivable to change into a group ONLY from Paris Sant Germain avid gamers. Alternatively, it’ll be important to look if with the passage of promotions we see new avid gamers from different groups that may serve as as substitutes.