Record of the most productive Genshin Affect catalysts and learn how to get them

Anillo de Hakushin Reasons an Elemental Response associated with Electro, the characters of the staff we fence whose elemental sort suits the weather concerned within the response achieve 10% in their respective Elemental Harm Bonus for six seconds. 4 stars Forging 565



Earthly Padlock Defend Coverage larger through 40%. For 8 seconds after attacking an enemy, ATK is larger through 8%. This impact can stack as much as 5 occasions and turn on as soon as each and every 0.3 sec. The ATK spice up impact is larger through 100%. 5 stars Gachapón 608



Nautical chart Activating an Elemental Response grants an extra 16% Elemental Harm for 10 seconds, and will stack as much as 2 occasions. 4 stars Forging 565



Stories of Dodoco After attacking an enemy with a Standard Assault, the wear achieved through the Charged Assault is larger through 32% for 6s. When an enemy is hit with the Charged Assault, their ATK is larger through 16% for 6s. 4 stars Summer season, islands, adventures! 454



Codex of Favonius CRIT Hits have a 100% likelihood to generate a small quantity of Elemental Debris, which is able to regenerate 6 Power for the nature. It could simplest happen as soon as each and every 6 seconds. 4 stars Gachapón 510



Everlasting Chilly When hitting enemies with Standard and Charged Assaults, there’s a 100% likelihood to create an icicle on them. When falling, the icicle offers 140% ATK harm to AoE. If enemies are suffering from Cryo, the ATK harm dealt might be 360%. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each and every 10 seconds. 4 stars Forging 510



Royal Grimoire Destructive an enemy will increase CRIT Probability through 16%. Can stack as much as 5 occasions. As soon as a CRIT hit has been struck, Focal point stacks will reset. 4 stars Paimon bargains 565



Unalterable Moon The Therapeutic Bonus will increase through 20%. The wear dealt through Standard Assaults is larger through an quantity equivalent to two% of Max Lifestyles. personality with this weapon provided. After the usage of the Final Talent and for 12 seconds, when a Standard Assault hits an enemy, they regenerate 0.6 pts. of Elemental Power. Elemental Power can simplest be regenerated on this way as soon as each and every 0.1 sec. 5 stars Gachapón 608



Recollections of Sacrifices When dealing harm via an Elemental Talent, there may be an 80% likelihood to reset the ToE of this talent. This impact can cause as soon as each and every 14 seconds. 4 stars Gachapón 454



Eye of Perception Standard Assaults and Charged Assaults have a 50% likelihood to forged an Eye of Perception that offers 360% ATK as Harm. The Eye of Perception can jump between enemies a most of four occasions. This impact can happen as soon as each and every 8 seconds. 4 stars Gachapón 454



Misplaced Prayer to the Sacred Winds Building up the Vel. Motion through 10%. Whilst in battle, you achieve 16% Elemental Harm Bonus each and every 4 seconds, stacking as much as 4 occasions. It lasts till the nature is defeated or upon forsaking battle. 5 stars Gachapón 608



Celestial Scroll Building up the Elemental Harm bonus through 24%. When launching a Standard Assault, there’s a 50% likelihood. to get the grace of the clouds. Those will seek for warring parties to assault for 15 seconds, dealing 320% ATK harm. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each and every 30 seconds. 5 stars Gachapón 674



Sun Pearl Inside 6s after appearing a Standard Assault, the Harm of Elemental Habs and Final Habs is larger through 40%. Inside 6 seconds after casting an Elemental or Final Hab, Standard Assault Harm is larger through 40%. 4 stars Struggle Go 510



Amber Prototype Throughout the 6 s. After casting an Final Talent, he’s going to regain 6 Elemental Power each and every 2 sec. All staff contributors will get better 6% Lifestyles each and every 2 seconds. 4 stars Forging 510



Symphony of the Marauders Upon coming into battle, the nature beneficial properties a random track for 10 seconds. It could happen as soon as each and every 30 s. Recital: will increase ATK through 120%; Aria: will increase all Elemental Harm through 96; Interlude: Building up Elemental Mastery through 480. 4 stars Gachapón 510



Wine and Poetry When attacking an enemy with a Standard Assault, Stamina intake whilst sprinting or the usage of a capability that substitutes sprinting is diminished through 22% for five seconds. Moreover, after sprinting or the usage of a dash change talent, ATK is larger through 40% for five seconds. 4 stars Gachapón 565

