Record of the most productive Genshin Have an effect on mandibles and get them

Snow Stellar Silver When hitting enemies with Commonplace and Charged Assaults, there’s a 100% probability to create an icicle on them. When falling, the icicle offers 140% ATK injury to AoE. If enemies are suffering from Cryo, the ATK injury dealt will likely be 360%. This impact can handiest happen as soon as each 10 seconds. 4 stars Forging 565



Katsuragi assassination Will increase injury executed through Elemental Ability through 12%. When acting this skill, the nature loses 3 pts. Elemental Power, however recovers 5 pts. each 2 s for six s. This impact can happen as soon as each 10 seconds even if the nature is for your staff however now not in struggle. 4 stars Forging 510



Lithic Sword For each and every Liyue persona at the staff, the nature’s ATK with this provided weapon will increase through 11%, and their CRIT score will increase through 7%. This impact can handiest stack a most of four occasions. 4 stars Gachapón 510



Sword of Laziness Protect Coverage higher through 40%. After attacking an enemy, ATK is higher through 8% for 8 sec. This impact can stack as much as 5 occasions and turn on as soon as each 0.3 sec. Additionally, whilst underneath the safety of a protect, the ATK spice up impact is higher through 100%. 5 stars Gachapón 608



sword of time Upon taking Harm, generates a protect that absorbs Harm as much as 32% of Max Existence. This protect lasts for 10 seconds till it’s damaged, and will handiest be activated as soon as each 45 seconds. Whilst safe through the protect, the nature will increase their ATK Harm through 24%. 4 stars Gachapón 510



Nice Royal Sword Destructive an enemy will increase CRIT Probability through 16%. Can stack as much as 5 occasions. As soon as a CRIT hit has been struck, Focal point stacks will reset. 4 stars Paimon bargains 565



Nice Sword of Favonius CRIT Hits have a 100% probability to generate a small quantity of Elemental Debris, which is able to regenerate 6 pts. Power for the nature. It will probably handiest happen as soon as each 6 seconds. 4 stars Gachapón 454



Nice Sword of Sacrifice When dealing injury thru an Elemental Ability, there’s an 80% probability to reset the ToE of this ability. This impact can cause as soon as each 14 seconds. 4 stars Gachapón 565



Nice Blade of the Darkish Crag Defeating an enemy will increase ATK through 24% for 30s, stacking as much as thrice. The period of each and every accumulation is unbiased. 4 stars Paimon bargains 510



Wolf Gravestone Will increase ATK through 40%. When attacking enemies with not up to 30% in their Existence, will increase the ATK of all staff individuals through 40% for 12 seconds. This impact can handiest happen as soon as each 30 seconds. 5 stars Gachapón 608



Marrow of the Sea Serpent When the nature is in struggle, building up the wear and tear he offers through 10% and the Harm he’s taking through 1.8% each 4s. This impact will also be stacked a most of five occasions, and won’t reset if the nature retreats from struggle, however as a substitute, each and every time he’s taking injury, he’ll lose one of the crucial accrued fees. 4 stars Combat Move 510



Ode of the Pines Part of the «Nice Millennial Live performance» that floats at the winds. Will increase ATK through 32%. When attacking an enemy with a Commonplace or Charged Assault, the nature positive aspects a whispering talisman that may be bought as soon as each 0.3 seconds most. Gaining 4 Whispering Talismans will eat them, granting all within reach staff individuals the impact of “Nice Millennial Live performance: Music of Revelation” for 12 sec, expanding Pace. Assault of Commonplace Assaults through 24% and ATK through 40%. After activating, Whispering Talismans can’t be acquired for 20 sec. The results of “Nice Millennial Live performance” won’t stack with different results of the similar sort. 5 stars Gachapón 741



Celestial Pleasure Will increase all Harm through 16%. Appearing Commonplace or Charged Assaults after the usage of the Final Skill creates a Void Blade that offers 160% Bodily Harm to all within reach enemies. Lasts for 20 on his 8 blade assaults. 5 stars Gachapón 674



Archaic Prototype When launching a Commonplace or Charged Assault, there’s a 50% probability. to deal 480% further ATK injury in a small house. This impact can handiest happen as soon as each 15 seconds. 4 stars Forging 565



King of the seas Will increase the wear and tear dealt through Final Ability through 24%. When the Final Ability hits an enemy. there’s a 100% probability to summon tuna that assault and deal a DM Harm equivalent to 200% ATK. This impact can handiest be activated as soon as each 15 seconds. 4 stars Tournament 454



King of evil The wear and tear dealt through the Final Skill of the wielder of this weapon is higher through 0.12% for each and every level of the overall most Elemental Power of all staff individuals. Harm will also be higher as much as 40% this manner. 4 stars – 510



Rain Reaper Will increase injury towards enemies suffering from Hydro or Electro through 36%. 4 stars Gachapón 510

