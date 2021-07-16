Record Of Winners And Nominees ACM Awards 2021 – FilmyOne.com

56th Academy of Nation Track Awards (ACM awards) have been held in Los Angeles, California on April 19, 2021. ACM awards, sometimes called Academy of Nation Track awards, have been hosted through Keith City AND Mickey Guyton.
Beneath you’ll to find the winners of the ACM awards 2021 and the checklist of nominees.
ACM awards 2021 winners/nominees
|mister no.
|Class
|nominees
|Winner
|1
|Entertainer of the Yr
|Luke Bryan
eric church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
|Luke Bryan
|2
|Feminine Artist of the Yr
|Maren Morris
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
|Maren Morris
|3
|Male Artist of the Yr
|Thomas Rhett
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
eric church
Chris Stapleton
|Thomas Rhett
|4
|Duo of the yr
|Dan + Shay
Brooks & Dunno
Osborne brothers
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
|Dan + Shay
|5
|Staff of the yr
|outdated lordship
Woman A
Small giant town
The Cadillac 3
the tall ladies
|outdated lordship
|6
|New Feminine Artist of the Yr
|Gabby Barrett
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
|Gabby Barrett
|7
|New Male Artist of the Yr
|Jimmy Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
|Jimmy Allen
|8
|Album of the Yr
|Beginning Over through Chris Stapleton
“Born Right here, Are living Right here, Die Right here” through Luke Bryan
“Mixtape Vol. 1” through Kane Brown
“By no means Will” through Ashley McBryde
“Skeletons” through Brothers Osborne
|Beginning Over through Chris Stapleton
|9
|Unmarried of the yr
|“Hope You’re Glad Now” through Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Bluebird” through Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” through Gabby Barrett
“Extra hearts than mine” through Ingrid Andress
“The Bones” through Maren Morris
|“Hope You’re Glad Now” through Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
|10
|Video of the yr
|“Globally Stunning” through Kane Brown
“Higher Than We Discovered It” through Maren Morris
“Bluebird” through Miranda Lambert
“Disappeared” through Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah” through Carrie Underwood and John Legend
|“Globally Stunning” through Kane Brown
|11
|music of the yr
|“The Bones” through Maren Morris
“Bluebird” through Miranda Lambert
“One Evening Requirements” through Ashley McBryde
“Some Folks Do” through Previous Dominion
Beginning Over through Chris Stapleton
|“The Bones” through Maren Morris
|12
|Track match of the yr
|“Hope You’re Glad Now” through Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Be A Gentle” through Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith City
“Does To Me” through Luke Combs feat. eric church
“No one However You” through Blake Shelton toes. Gwen Stefanic
“One Beer” through HARDY toes. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
“One Too Many” through Keith City, P!nk
|“Hope You’re Glad Now” through Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Filmy One (thenewstrace.com) – Unique Leisure Website