Record Of Winners And Nominees ACM Awards 2021 – FilmyOne.com

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Watch and Download Movies Online

List of winners and nominees ACM Awards 2021 – thenewstrace.com

56th Academy of Nation Track Awards (ACM awards) have been held in Los Angeles, California on April 19, 2021. ACM awards, sometimes called Academy of Nation Track awards, have been hosted through Keith City AND Mickey Guyton.

Beneath you’ll to find the winners of the ACM awards 2021 and the checklist of nominees.

Watch and Download Movies Online

ACM awards 2021 winners/nominees

mister no. Class nominees Winner
1 Entertainer of the Yr Luke Bryan
eric church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton		 Luke Bryan
2 Feminine Artist of the Yr Maren Morris
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce		 Maren Morris
3 Male Artist of the Yr Thomas Rhett
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
eric church
Chris Stapleton		 Thomas Rhett
4 Duo of the yr Dan + Shay
Brooks & Dunno
Osborne brothers
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae		 Dan + Shay
5 Staff of the yr outdated lordship
Woman A
Small giant town
The Cadillac 3
the tall ladies		 outdated lordship
6 New Feminine Artist of the Yr Gabby Barrett
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack		 Gabby Barrett
7 New Male Artist of the Yr Jimmy Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum		 Jimmy Allen
8 Album of the Yr Beginning Over through Chris Stapleton
“Born Right here, Are living Right here, Die Right here” through Luke Bryan
“Mixtape Vol. 1” through Kane Brown
“By no means Will” through Ashley McBryde
“Skeletons” through Brothers Osborne		 Beginning Over through Chris Stapleton
9 Unmarried of the yr “Hope You’re Glad Now” through Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Bluebird” through Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” through Gabby Barrett
“Extra hearts than mine” through Ingrid Andress
“The Bones” through Maren Morris		 “Hope You’re Glad Now” through Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
10 Video of the yr “Globally Stunning” through Kane Brown
“Higher Than We Discovered It” through Maren Morris
“Bluebird” through Miranda Lambert
“Disappeared” through Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah” through Carrie Underwood and John Legend		 “Globally Stunning” through Kane Brown
11 music of the yr “The Bones” through Maren Morris
“Bluebird” through Miranda Lambert
“One Evening Requirements” through Ashley McBryde
“Some Folks Do” through Previous Dominion
Beginning Over through Chris Stapleton		 “The Bones” through Maren Morris
12 Track match of the yr “Hope You’re Glad Now” through Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Be A Gentle” through Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith City
“Does To Me” through Luke Combs feat. eric church
“No one However You” through Blake Shelton toes. Gwen Stefanic
“One Beer” through HARDY toes. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
“One Too Many” through Keith City, P!nk		 “Hope You’re Glad Now” through Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Filmy One (thenewstrace.com) – Unique Leisure Website

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here