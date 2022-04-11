Record of winners of the BAFTA 2022 awards, with Returnal as the primary protagonist

We is also a 3rd of the way in which there in 2022, however it is not too past due to honor the most efficient video games of 2021. The 18th version of the British Academy Video games Awards (BAFTA) used to be held this night in the UKand the award for absolute best recreation of 2021 went to Returnal, which took house essentially the most awards total, additionally successful within the Sound and Track classes.
Different winners are It Takes Two, Unpacking and Ratchet & Clank: A Size Aside, amongst others. Right here you will have the entire winners of the BAFTA awards 2022with the winners of every class marked in daring.
absolute best recreation
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size
- Returnal
absolute best british recreation
- Alba: A Flora and fauna Journey
- Dying’s Door
- Fights in Tight Areas
- Forza Horizon 5
- Overboard!
- Sable
absolute best animation
- Name of Responsibility: Leading edge
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Existence is Extraordinary: True Colours
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size
creative success
- The Clever Get away
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Aside
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
higher sound
- The Clever Get away
- Name of Responsibility: Leading edge
- Deathloop
- Halo Countless
- Wonder’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Returnal
Highest Debut Sport
- The Clever Get away
- Eastward
- The Forgotten Town
- Genesis Noir
- Type
- Toem
absolute best evolving recreation
- Amongst Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Apex Legends
- Disco Elysium – The Ultimate Lower
- Fortnite
- No Guy’s Sky
absolute best circle of relatives recreation
- Alba: A Flora and fauna Journey
- Chicory: A Colourful Story
- Forza Horizon 5
- Mario Birthday party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size
- Unpacking
Highest recreation past leisure
- Alba: A Flora and fauna Journey
- Prior to Your Eyes
- Chicory: A Colourful Story
- Sport Builder Storage
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
absolute best recreation design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Aside
- Returnal
absolute best multiplayer recreation
- Again 4 Blood
- Name of Responsibility: Leading edge
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Countless
- Hell Let Unfastened
- It Takes Two
Highest song
- Deathloop
- A ways Cry 6
- Halo Countless
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size
- Returnal
absolute best narrative
- It Takes Two
- Existence is Extraordinary: True Colours
- Wonder’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
- Unpacking
Highest Authentic Belongings
- Deathloop
- Dying’s Door
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Unpacking
technical success
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hitman 3
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Highest recreation for the general public
- Chicory: A Colourful Story
- Deathloop
- The Forgotten Town
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Unpacking
Highest Main Efficiency
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in DEATHLOOP
- Jason E Kelley como Colt Vahn en DEATHLOOP
- Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: A Size Aside
- Jon McLaren como Famous person-Lord/Peter Quill en Wonder’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Erika Mori como Alex Chen en Existence is Extraordinary: True Colours
- Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal
Highest Supporting Efficiency
- Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Name of Responsibility: Leading edge
- Kimberley Brooks como Hollis Forsythe en Psychonauts 2
- Jason Cavalier como Drax en Wonder’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Maggie Robertson como Girl Dimitrescu en Resident Evil Village
- Han Soto como Gabe Chen en Existence is Extraordinary: True Colours
- Alex Weiner como Rocket en Wonder’s Guardians of the Galaxy