Record of winners of the BAFTA 2022 awards, with Returnal as the primary protagonist

We is also a 3rd of the way in which there in 2022, however it is not too past due to honor the most efficient video games of 2021. The 18th version of the British Academy Video games Awards (BAFTA) used to be held this night in the UKand the award for absolute best recreation of 2021 went to Returnal, which took house essentially the most awards total, additionally successful within the Sound and Track classes.

Different winners are It Takes Two, Unpacking and Ratchet & Clank: A Size Aside, amongst others. Right here you will have the entire winners of the BAFTA awards 2022with the winners of every class marked in daring.

absolute best recreation

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size

Returnal

absolute best british recreation

Alba: A Flora and fauna Journey

Dying’s Door

Fights in Tight Areas

Forza Horizon 5

Overboard!

Sable

absolute best animation

Name of Responsibility: Leading edge

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Existence is Extraordinary: True Colours

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size

creative success

The Clever Get away

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Aside

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

higher sound

The Clever Get away

Name of Responsibility: Leading edge

Deathloop

Halo Countless

Wonder’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Returnal

Highest Debut Sport

The Clever Get away

Eastward

The Forgotten Town

Genesis Noir

Type

Toem

absolute best evolving recreation

Amongst Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Disco Elysium – The Ultimate Lower

Fortnite

No Guy’s Sky

absolute best circle of relatives recreation

Alba: A Flora and fauna Journey

Chicory: A Colourful Story

Forza Horizon 5

Mario Birthday party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size

Unpacking

Highest recreation past leisure

Alba: A Flora and fauna Journey

Prior to Your Eyes

Chicory: A Colourful Story

Sport Builder Storage

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

absolute best recreation design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Aside

Returnal

absolute best multiplayer recreation

Again 4 Blood

Name of Responsibility: Leading edge

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Countless

Hell Let Unfastened

It Takes Two

Highest song

Deathloop

A ways Cry 6

Halo Countless

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size

Returnal

absolute best narrative

It Takes Two

Existence is Extraordinary: True Colours

Wonder’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Unpacking

Highest Authentic Belongings

Deathloop

Dying’s Door

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Returnal

Unpacking

technical success

Forza Horizon 5

Hitman 3

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Highest recreation for the general public

Chicory: A Colourful Story

Deathloop

The Forgotten Town

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Unpacking

Highest Main Efficiency

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in DEATHLOOP

Jason E Kelley como Colt Vahn en DEATHLOOP

Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: A Size Aside

Jon McLaren como Famous person-Lord/Peter Quill en Wonder’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Erika Mori como Alex Chen en Existence is Extraordinary: True Colours

Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal

Highest Supporting Efficiency