Record Store Day to Bring ‘Reimagined’ Tom Petty LP, 450 More Titles

A “reimagined” model of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “She’s the One” soundtrack album, now retitled “Angel Dream,” is without doubt one of the highlights of Record Store Day’s just-announced slate for its most important 2021 occasion.

Make that occasions, plural; with retail retailers’ and clients’ sensitivity to pandemic situations nonetheless in thoughts, the same old singular blowout day in April is being break up into two separate rollout dates, June 12 and July 17.

On the docket for the largely vinyl-focused RSD 2021 are LPs (and, very often, cassettes or CDs) from artists together with Woman Gaga, Prince, Twenty One Pilots, Tom Petty, Ariana Grande, Bob Dylan, John Prine, Lupe Fiasco, Rage Towards the Machine, Elton John, rising nation star Jimmie Allen, U2, Beck, Invoice Evans, Haim that includes Taylor Swift, Thelonious Monk, the Police, Chic, Amy Winehouse, the Beastie Boys, Steely Dan, the Doorways, the Treatment, Joni Mitchell, the Grateful Lifeless, Flaming Lips, Deftones, Al Inexperienced, Tune-Yards, Rubbish, Fela Kuti, Iggy Pop, the Infamous BIG, Randy Newman, the Replacements, Miles Davis, the Kinks, the Who, the Grateful Lifeless, Shaun Cassidy, Charlie Parker and Motley Crue.

The variety of copies pressed for these restricted editions vary from 400 copies to 18,000, with most falling within the low 4 figures, making certain the same old early lineups, which occurred at a number of RSD Drops occasions final 12 months, social distancing and limited-entry procedures however.

The editions with the largest variety of pressings — which continues to be no assure they’ll be in inventory by means of the night:

Pearl Jam’s “Alive,” at 18,000 copies. The 12-inch single compiles a promo model of their signature hit with three bonus tracks, together with a not at present accessible cowl of the Beatles’ “I’ve Obtained a Feeling.” In addition to the 18K vinyl copies, 6,300 shall be made as cassettes.

Twenty One Pilots' "Location Session," at 16,000 copies. The EP features a dwell model of the duo's quarantined-themed 2020 single "Degree of Concern,"

Prince's "The Fact," at 13,000 copies. His largely acoustic accompaniment to 1998's "Crystal Ball" set seems independently for the primary time and in addition as a first-time LP launch, in purple vinyl with a foil-embossed cowl.

Amy Winehouse's "Remixes," at 13,000 copies. Though all of the tracks are beforehand launched, they've by no means been put collectively as a set till now.

Rage Towards the Machine's "The Battle for Mexico Metropolis," at 12,350 copies. A 1999 present from the Palacio de los Deportes debuts on vinyl coloured purple and inexperienced, per the Mexican flag.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Angel Dream," at 12,000 copies. Maybe probably the most newsworthy launch on this crop for mainstream rock followers, this Petty launch "reimagines" the "She's the One" soundtrack for its twenty fifth anniversary. It's tied in to the current "Wildflowers" boxed set — but it surely's difficult, as Petty followers would guess. Because the annotation for the discharge says: "'She's The One' included some songs that have been left off the unique 'Wildflowers' album, not too long ago included within the 'Wildflowers & All The Relaxation' reissue. To take the place of these songs, 4 beforehand unreleased songs have been added right here – two Petty originals ("105 Levels" and "One in all Life's Little Mysteries"), a canopy of JJ Cale's "13 Days", and the instrumental "French Disconnection". An prolonged model of "Supernatural Radio" can also be included." And it's all been remixed and remastered.

Flaming Lips' "The Mushy Bulletin Companion," at 11,250 copies. This double-LP, an addendum to one of many band's hottest albums, was initially launched as a promo-only title, and now comes to the buyer pressed in silver.

Woman Gaga's "Chromatica," at 11,000 copies. Her newest launch is reissued on translucent yellow vinyl, "with a 28 web page e book, collectible zine and never-before-seen Gaga photos and paintings."

Beastie Boys' "Aglio E Olio," at 11,000 copies. On clear vinyl, the vinyl reissue consists of two bonus tracks, certainly one of which is a canopy of the Doorways' "Gentle My Fireplace."

Ariana Grande's "ok bye for now," at 10,000 copies on double-CD and seven,500 copies as a triple-LP. The dwell album from her 2019 "Sweetener" tour had beforehand solely been launched in digital, not bodily, kind.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Younger's "Deja Vu Alternates," at 10,000 copies worldwide. A la the "alternate" Fleetwood Mac albums which have been perennial hits at RSD, this LP collects outtake variations to current a distinct expertise of the identical working order, with a equally acquainted feeling however distinct album cowl.

Different titles of specific curiosity — being pressed on the sub-five-figure degree — embody:

Bob Dylan’s “Jokerman / I and I Remixes,” at 7,000 copies. This 12” strongly helps rumors {that a} boxed set themed across the “Infidels” album could also be within the works. The only options two reggae remixes every of the 2 named songs, produced by Physician Dread. The “I And I” remixes beforehand appeared on a 2003 reggae Dylan tribute album; the “Jokerman” remixes are recent.

John Prine's "Keep Unbiased: The Oh Boy Years Curated By Indie Record Shops," at 3,000 copies, and "Reside on the Different Finish," at 3,000-8,500 copies. Prine boxed units from his Atlantic and Asylum eras have been fast sellouts at current RSD occasions. Because the title of "Keep Unbiased" suggests, this can be a best-of from the next few a long time after the late singer-songwriter shaped his personal label, Oh Boy. If you need some beforehand unheard Prine from a type of extra classic eras, the first-time launch of a dwell set recorded on the Backside Line in 1975 is being given a first-time launch, with 8500 copies allotted for the four-LP (!) set and three,000 for a double CD. (A Prine tribute album from some indie Nashville artists, "Kiss My Ass Goodbye," can also be popping out for RSD.)

Elton John's "Regimental Zippo," at 7,000 copies. Sir Elton looooves RSD and sometimes comes up with true exclusives for the event. His late '60s would-be idea album has by no means earlier than been launched in its full kind, and now arrives with a canopy picturing younger John amid psychedelia in a handlebar mustache.

Invoice Evans' "Behind The Dikes – The 1969 Netherlands Recordings," at 3,500 copies. Extremely coveted dwell Evans releases are as a lot a staple of RSD as David Bowie releases (which, surprisingly, there are none of this time).

Fontaines D.C.'s "Reside at Kilmainham Gaol," at 3,500 copies. A Dublin dwell set from the not too long ago Grammy-nominated, critically hailed rock crew.

Aretha Franklin's "Oh Me Oh My: Aretha Reside in Philly 1972," at 5050 copies. Aretha biopic fever isn't going unrecognized within the RSD sphere as this set will get its first vinyl situation as a gatefold orange/yellow double-album.

Bobbie Gentry's "Home windows of the World," at 2,500 copies. This aborted album of pop and jazz covers from the sensible country-soul singer went unreleased till a current boxed set. That is its first situation as a free-standing album, augmented by a few demos and one beforehand unreleased alternate model.

Haim's "Gasoline," at 4,500 copies. Taylor Swift followers will take an curiosity in getting ahold of the remix model that options the celebrity as a visitor duet companion lastly launched in bodily kind, with a canopy that features an outtake from the sister group's Canter's shoot with Paul Thomas Anderson as photographer.

Lupe Fiasco's "Lupe Fiasco's Meals & Liquor Collection," at 7,000 copies worldwide. 4 Fiasco LPs — two on vinyl for the primary time — are packaged in a slipcase.

Maria McKee's "Reside in Hamburg" and "Excessive Dive," each at 500 copies every. The 2 solo albums from the previous Lone Justice singer have by no means been issued on vinyl; pressed within the mid-three digits, each double albums ought to go rapidly.

Joni Mitchell's "Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1 (1963-1967): Highlights," at 5,500 copies. On the title signifies, it's a single-disc best-of from her current origin-story boxed set, with paintings bearing a picture of the icon at a really early stage when she dared rock a bob.

Randy Newman's "Roll With the Punches: The Studio Albums," at 1,300 copies. Newman's preliminary albums as a singer-songwriter have been earlier boxed up, and this sequel gathers all the pieces from 1979's "Born Once more" on by means of his newest vocal album in 2017.

Steely Dan's "Two Towards Nature" and "The whole lot Should Go," at 5000-5050 copies every. Remarkably, "Two Towards Nature," the comeback that received the duo a closely contested album of the 12 months Grammy, has by no means been on vinyl, and neither has been the studio swan tune that adopted it.

Roy Hargrove's and Mulgrew Miller's "In Concord." The Resonance label, which normally reveals misplaced jazz live performance tapes from the mid-Twentieth century, makes a uncommon leap into the twenty first with this 2007 set from trumpeter Hargrove and pianist Miller, each of whom died within the 2010s. The usually elaborately annotated 2-LP package deal, mastered by Bernie Grundman, might not stick round on cabinets for much longer than certainly one of Resonance's Invoice Evans releases would.

Warren Zevon's "Preludes," at 1,800 copies. A group of outtakes and demos from the late grasp, first launched on CD in 2007, lastly will get a vinyl situation, gussied up with a 20-page perfect-bound e book in a hardbound slipcase

Fred Armisen is serving at this 12 months’s Record Store Day Ambassador. The actor/comedian has his personal three-song EP of instrumentals, recorded and produced by Ty Segall, coming for RSD.

For an entire listing of the roughly 450 titles being unfold throughout the 2 RSD dates, click on right here.