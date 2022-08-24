Record temperatures of the Mediterranean Sea could predict the climate future

This year, Mediterranean Sea temperatures reached a record high of 30.7°C off Corsica (Getty Images)

The ocean supports all life on our planet. It provides food to eat and oxygen to breathe, while playing a key role in moderating the climate. . In the framework of World Water Week, it is important to note that marine life is increasingly threatened by climate change. The ocean is warming considerably, affecting its ability to support life.

As holidaymakers bask in the summer heat in the Mediterranean Sea, climate scientists are warning of the grim consequences for marine life of warming fueled by successive heat waves. From Barcelona to Tel Aviv, scientists reported exceptional rises in temperature, between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of year.

A recent investigation analyzed marine heat waves in the Mediterranean Sea between 2015 and 2019. A marine caloric pot is defined as a prolonged period of abnormally high sea temperatures, relative to the seasonal average. Marine heat waves have doubled in frequency since the 1980s.

Some 50 species, such as corals, sponges and algae were affected along thousands of kilometers of Mediterranean coasts, according to the study, published in the journal Global Change Biology .

The scorching temperatures seen across the Mediterranean this year are another worrying fact of rising global temperatures. This is projected to continue for the next century, depending on how much carbon we continue to emit. The International Energy Agency reported that global energy-related CO₂ emissions rose 6% in 2021 to their highest level ever seen.

While the ocean acts as a major carbon sink, we are still facing 1-3°C increases in sea surface temperature before the end of the century (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

The Mediterranean has been subject to intense thermal conditions in recent years. This has taken a more severe step this year, with sea temperatures reaching a record 30.7°C off Corsica .

The research found that sea temperatures recorded in the Mediterranean during the 2015-2019 period were the highest since recording began in 1982. Of almost a thousand field studies conducted, the researchers found that 58% of them contained evidence of widespread mortality of marine life, closely linked to periods of extreme heat.

The research provides insight into the future ecological impacts of marine heat waves elsewhere. This is significant as substantial temperature increases are forecast for the tropical and polar regions in particular.

While the ocean acts as a major carbon sink, we are still facing increases in sea surface temperature of between 1 and 3°C before the end of the century. Linked to this general warming are marine heat waves of increasing frequency and intensity. Much of the research on marine heat waves finds that they affect certain habitats particularly strongly, including coral reefs, seagrasses, and kelp. Marine heat waves were found to be responsible for the loss of up to 80% of the population of some Mediterranean species between 2015 and 2019.

High water temperatures are associated with the proliferation of disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, fungi and viruses (Getty Images)

The situation is “very worrying. -according to the definition of Joaquim Garrabou, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute of Marine Sciences and one of the authors of the research-. We are pushing the system too far. We have to take action on climate problems as soon as possible.”

The report stated that these phenomena have caused a “mass mortality” of marine species. Such an event is a single, catastrophic incident that rapidly wipes out a large number of species. About 88% of these events in the Mediterranean were associated with inhabitants of the hard seafloor, such as corals. However, seagrasses and the more diverse soft seafloor community were also severely affected, accounting for 10% and 2% of these events, respectively.

More than two-thirds of marine organism deaths occur in the shallowest waters. Environments with a depth of 0 to 25 meters are subject to particularly intense warming and are home to some of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the Mediterranean , formed by organisms similar to corals. Other research estimates that marine heat waves have been responsible for the loss of 80 to 90% of Mediterranean coral density since 2003.

Foundational species tend to be habitat-forming organisms and are therefore critical in structuring an ecosystem. They act as nurseries, provide protection from predators, and serve as a food source. They are key to maintaining biodiversity and their loss will have repercussions for other species. It is not just intense heat stress that is causing mortality events. High water temperatures are associated with the proliferation of disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses. . This can further reduce the ecosystem’s ability to adapt to extreme heat, contributing to further ecological damage.

The invasion of predatory species, which find new prey while facing fewer predators, could significantly alter the functioning of Mediterranean ecosystems (Getty Images)

In addition to causing the widespread death of marine life, heat waves often trigger migration. Invasive species from warm waters will move into areas of higher temperatures, replacing species that escape rising temperatures. Evidence suggests that the exceptional temperatures observed in the Mediterranean this summer may be driving an extensive mass migration.

The invasion of predatory species, which find new prey while facing fewer predators, could significantly alter the functioning of Mediterranean ecosystems, most likely to a less rich form with lower species diversity. However, although anecdotal evidence is abundant, research on the ecological effects of marine heat waves is still in its infancy. There needs to be more solid scientific studies on which to build models of realistic future scenarios.

“ the waters of Israel, Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria they are the hottest point in the Mediterranean, without a doubt -completed Gil Rilov, a marine biologist at the Israel Institute of Oceanographic and Limnological Research, and one of the co-authors of the article-. Average sea temperatures in the summer are now constantly above 31°C. These increasingly warm seas are pushing many native species to the brink, as their optimum temperature is exceeded each summer. It is our job as scientists to bring this to your attention so that we can all think about it,” he concluded.

