Recording Academy Asks Congress to Assist Music Community, Particularly Freelancers, Impacted by Coronavirus

Because the music trade reels from the affect of the coronavirus pandemic, the Recording Academy as we speak appealed to Congress to “defend our nation’s musicians, performers, songwriters, and studio professionals,” significantly “self-employed gig employees,” who’re impacted by the lack of earnings due to live performance cancelations and different hardships.

The upshot of the letter, addressed to Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell and Home leaders Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy, reads:

“As Congress considers emergency steps to present important help to American employees and households, it should lengthen such help to self-employed gig employees like these within the music neighborhood. Together with these non-traditional employees in a stimulus bundle will give tons of of 1000’s of people and their households the monetary help they want throughout this disaster.

“These music makers typically work as self-employed freelancers or unbiased contractors,” it continues. “They work from venture to venture, and are usually not engaged in typical employer-employee relationships. They don’t have the advantages of an employer-provided security web corresponding to sick depart or well being care. And they aren’t eligible for unemployment advantages. Music is the unique ‘gig economic system.’” The letter, dated Tuesday, is signed by performing Academy president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Whereas numbers and greenback quantities are usually not instantly accessible, the music trade has been battered by the pandemic, with almost all excursions and festivals cancelled and postponed, and the labels had been additional impacted Tuesday when Amazon introduced that it’s prioritizing its incoming stock for the following a number of weeks and can cease accepting new shipments of vinyl and CDs.

The Academy’s charitable wing, MusiCares, on Tuesday introduced the COVID-19 Reduction Fund to assist individuals within the music trade affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of 1000’s of music occasions. In accordance to the announcement, the fund, administered via MusiCares, can be used to instantly help these within the music neighborhood with the best want. To ascertain the fund, each the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an preliminary donation of $1 million every, totaling $2 million. Moreover, all Recording Academy Chapters have dedicated to fundraising of their native communities.