Recording Academy Creates New Roles, Names Branden Chapman COO

For years many observers have stated that the Recording Academy president/CEO function was too huge for a single individual, and the group on Friday introduced the creation of two key senior management positions — chief working officer and chief trade officer — amid a bigger workers reorganization.

In keeping with the announcement, key options of the reorganization are the streamlining of many of the Academy’s workers into three divisions: the Leisure / Shopper Division, led by Branden Chapman, the Academy’s new chief working officer, and the Commerce / Business Division, led by Ruby Marchand, who joins the group as its new chief trade officer and the Group / Cross Verticals Division. Moreover, Rex Supa has been promoted to vice chairman of manufacturing & enterprise growth and can report back to Chapman.

“Certainly one of my objectives because the interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy is to evolve our group and construction to be extra environment friendly and responsive. These adjustments set a basis for fulfillment as we put together for the dynamic way forward for our trade,” stated Harvey Mason jr., Recording Academy Interim president/CEO. “This new construction additional accelerates our broader transformation, strengthens our high-performance tradition and permits our groups to raised serve members.”

Chapman and Marchand will each report back to Mason, as will the Academy’s CFO, chief range & inclusion officer, chief individuals & tradition officer, chief advocacy officer, and the chief director of MusiCares, the Academy’s philanthropic arm.

As COO, Chapman will lead the Leisure / Shopper Division, which is able to embrace Partnerships & Enterprise Improvement, Communications, Digital Media, Advertising & Branding, Manufacturing, and Expertise Relations. “I’m honored to be entrusted with this new function as COO, and excited to be main a brand new division that may allow us to mix the efforts of so lots of my gifted colleagues,” Chapman stated.

As chief trade officer, Marchand, a former Warner Music government and a previous Academy vice chair, will likely be accountable for each Membership & Business Relations and Awards. “I consider this new construction provides large advantages for the music world, and I stay up for working with Harvey and the Academy’s management to proceed making progress on this well timed transformation,” she stated.

As vice chairman of manufacturing & enterprise growth, Supa will take over lots of Chapman’s earlier obligations, together with oversight of telecast logistics, occasions, monetary administration, inventive growth, ticketing, credentialing, venue relations, and municipal relations. He beforehand served as senior managing director, manufacturing & enterprise growth.

The brand new total org chart might be discovered right here. The adjustments take impact Aug. 1.