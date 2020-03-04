Recording Academy Interim CEO Says He ‘Feels Optimistic’ After Deborah Dugan Firing

On Monday, the day that the Recording Academy formally terminated Deborah Dugan, interim boss Harvey Mason Jr. sat with the Los Angeles Instances for his first interview because the group’s former president/CEO was abruptly — and controversially — positioned on administrative depart simply 10 days earlier than the Grammy Awards.

“We see this as a extremely unlucky set of circumstances,” he advised the paper. “We all know it affected individuals, and we don’t take that without any consideration. However for us as a company, it’s a setback, and it’s not one thing that we’re going to spend a ton extra time and power on. We’re targeted on the long run, and on remodeling the Academy.

“That is one thing I began in Might once I got here in,” he continued. “I really feel actually good about a few of the steps we’ve taken to date, and I really feel very optimistic about the place we’re proper now and going ahead.”

Regardless of his claims of optimism, and regardless of the Academy’s unspecific citing of a “two exhaustive, expensive impartial investigations referring to Ms. Dugan and the allegations made in opposition to her and by her,” there’s little query that the Academy is constant to reel from the largest scandal in its historical past. Dugan, who was positioned on depart on Jan. 16 amid imprecise accusations of “misconduct” towards an worker sources say was her former assistant, fiercely disputed the Academy’s model of occasions in a authorized grievance and several other statements, which accuse the group of a number of cases of misconduct, together with improprieties within the Grammy voting process, “egregious conflicts of curiosity, improper self-dealing by Board members… and a ‘boys’ membership’ mentality”; “exorbitant” authorized charges paid to outdoors legislation corporations; and that legal professional Joel Katz, an Academy government affiliated with a kind of legislation corporations, tried to “woo” and kiss her.

Her grievance additionally introduced forth an accusation that her predecessor, Neil Portnow, raped an unnamed feminine artist; Portnow later admitted the accusation however mentioned he was exonerated after a third-party investigation. Sources have advised Selection that Dugan’s ouster was extra of a “coup” by executives and officers on the Academy, who felt threatened by her agenda for change within the group and disapproved of her administration fashion.

Whereas the Academy has doubled down on its strongly worded feedback about Dugan’s “habits” and claims there have been “a number of” staffers who got here ahead, it has offered no specifics. Dugan and her legal professional once more contested the Academy’s model of occasions after her termination was made public on Monday; a rep for the Academy declined Selection’s request for particulars concerning the investigations, saying solely, “ “Once more, these allegations are false, as confirmed out by impartial investigation which discovered them to be precisely that. Making the allegations once more doesn’t make them true.”

Mason was equally imprecise in his interview with the Instances. Requested how quickly he expects to call Dugan’s substitute, he mentioned, “as quickly as potential.” As as to if they’re searching for one other feminine chief government — which many felt was necessary, given former Grammy chief Neil Portnow’s 2018 assertion that feminine musicians and executives have to “step up” with the intention to advance within the trade —Mason mentioned, “For us the emphasis is on discovering a fantastic CEO. The firstly precedence might be interviewing a various and inclusive slate of candidates.”

Within the wake of the racial and gender imbalances laid naked by Portnow’s remark, the Academy fashioned a Activity Power for Inclusion and Range, headed by Michelle Obama’s former chief of workers, Tina Tchen. The Activity Power filed its a strongly-worded 47-page report figuring out a number of areas for enchancment on the in December — which recognized a number of areas the place the Academy lacks variety — however issued an announcement in January saying ti was “shocked and dismayed” by Dugan’s allegations and demanded that the Academy implement its suggestions “with none delay.” It mentioned it will reconvene in 90 days — mid-April — and expects to listen to progress.

Mason mentioned he’s assembly with Tchen this month. The accusations introduced in opposition to the Academy over the previous two years have “given us an opportunity to examine plenty of issues concerning the academy,” Mason mentioned. “We’re making substantive enhancements to all the things we’re doing.”

Requested concerning the occasions of the previous two months, he concluded, “I suppose I noticed somewhat little bit of one thing coming — however not this. I ran for chair as a result of I’ve been concerned within the academy for 12 or 13 years, and I felt we might do some issues otherwise. We would have liked to be extra consultant of the completely different genres and other people making music. And I used to be excited that Deb was coming in with that very same mindset. My entire goal in being right here from Day One was to be sure that we had been evolving as an academy, and this CEO concern shouldn’t be distracting me from that.”