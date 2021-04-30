Recording Academy Names Chantel Sausedo Director of Artist Relations

The Recording Academy has named veteran talent producer Chantel Sausedo to the new position of managing director of artist relations. Over the past 20 years Sausedo has served as talent producer or a talent executive on multiple Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards, as well as last year’s “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero,” “Stand Up for Heroes,” BET Awards, Fashion Rocks and many others, including government events.

Rather than issuing a press release, Sausedo sent a letter to members of the Academy that Variety has obtained.

Hello Music Community,

Many of you have seen my name in your inbox as one of the producers and Booker for the GRAMMY Awards or other notable music events, however, I’m pleased to let you know that I have joined the Recording Academy team as its Managing Director of Artist Relations. For anyone I haven’t had the pleasure of working with in the past, I’m Chantel Sausedo and I am very excited to be a resource for you and your team.

Before joining the Academy, I worked in the entertainment industry and alongside the Recording Academy as a producer and talent manager for more than 20 years. I also have worked with many recognizable artists Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert to name just a few, and produced events for several Presidents, The Pope, The Dalai Lama, Google, the United Nations, and the Democratic National Committee.

In this role, I will be your main contact for anything regarding artist involvement at the Recording Academy, which includes Awards, Advocacy, Marketing, Digital Content, and MusiCares, amongst other initiatives.

As you may know, the Academy recently went through a reorganization but I want to make sure that we don’t miss a note and that you and your artist feel as comfortable as possible whenever you work with me, the team, and the organization. If you have any questions or want to discuss any opportunities, please feel free to contact me.

I look forward to working and chatting with you soon!