Recording Academy Names Kelley Purcell VP

The Recording Academy has introduced the appointment of Kelley Purcell as Vice President of Membership & Business Relations, efficient instantly. In line with the announcement, the appointment follows the Recording Academy’s current restructure, which goals to streamline the group and sharpen deal with its service to music. Reporting to Chief Business Officer Ruby Marchand, Purcell will probably be accountable for overseeing all elements of membership outreach, peer overview, member account companies, and the Academy’s Chapter techniques, together with regional and native groups, Chapter occasions and programming, and all aspects of Chapter service.

“We’re happy to have Kelley as our Vice President of Membership & Business Relations,” stated Marchand. “Her experience and historical past of being a driving power throughout the Membership & Business Relations division make her an awesome asset to this group. That is one more step in direction of the Academy’s transformational dedication as we try for better inclusivity and work to make sure our membership displays the varied people who make up our music group.”

Purcell joined the Recording Academy because the Govt Director of the Los Angeles Chapter in 2013. She later transitioned to Senior Director of Member Outreach, main trade outreach efforts throughout the Membership & Business Relations division. Throughout her tenure, she project-managed a cross-department crew of IT, Digital Media and Communications colleagues over a two-year interval and efficiently applied historic adjustments to the Academy’s membership techniques. She additionally led the recruitment efforts to diversify Academy membership and was the liaison to the Academy’s first-ever Peer Evaluation Panel, accountable for coaching this physique and serving as its level individual.

“I’m extraordinarily passionate concerning the work I’ve finished on the Academy over the previous seven years and I’m thrilled to proceed focusing my efforts on constructing a various membership physique that feels heard, supported and represented,” stated Purcell. “It’s vital that our members perceive that they’ve the facility to affect and form the way forward for the music trade, whether or not that’s by means of advocacy efforts, voting within the Grammy Awards course of, or past. I’m excited to tackle this elevated position and construct upon the work the Recording Academy has already finished to make sure our members and our trade thrive.”

Previous to her time on the Recording Academy, Purcell served as the chief director of Harvardwood, a worldwide nonprofit group for members of the Harvard College group who imagine within the goal and energy of the humanities. She additionally held previous roles at Island Def Jam Music Group, Monitor Deloitte and Goldstar and acquired a cum laude bachelor’s diploma in economics at Harvard College.