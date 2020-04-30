Recording Academy Names Valeisha Butterfield Jones Diversity Officer – Variety

The Recording Academy introduced the appointment of Valeisha Butterfield Jones as its first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, a task that’s among the many suggestions of the group’s Job Drive for Diversity and Inclusion. Butterfield Jones will report on to Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason jr., efficient Might 11, 2020. In response to the announcement, she’s going to be a part of the manager management workforce accountable for advancing the Recording Academy’s mission and making certain that variety and inclusion are core to enterprise values and requirements, and demonstrated all through the group. She is going to design, construct and implement world-class packages and business requirements centered on inclusion, belonging and illustration for underrepresented communities and creators.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Valeisha Butterfield Jones into the Recording Academy household,” stated Mason. “Valeisha has been a power in driving systemic change and enhancing equal alternatives for underrepresented teams throughout leisure, know-how and politics. I’m excited to work together with her to proceed evolving the Recording Academy as a corporation that represents our music group and a spot the place all voices are welcomed, supported and nurtured. We’re so lucky to have Valeisha’s management on this essential space.”

Most just lately, Butterfield Jones served as the worldwide head of inclusion for Google, Inc. accountable for accelerating variety, fairness and inclusion outcomes for underrepresented communities internally and externally throughout the worldwide model. Previous to becoming a member of Google, she served because the nationwide youth vote director for the Obama for America marketing campaign, deputy director of public affairs for worldwide commerce on the U.S. Division of Commerce within the Obama Administration, government director at Rush Communications (encompassing the Russell Simmons-founded companies Def Jam Enterprises, Child Phat, Phat Farm and Hip-Hop Summit Motion Community) and because the nationwide director of variety and inclusion for the Alzheimer’s Affiliation. She started her profession at HBO Sports activities.

Whereas the timing of the announcement, which comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, appears uncommon, the Job Drive’s suggestions referred to as for the function to be stuffed by Might 1, 2020. The Job Drive, which was based within the wake of former Academy chief Neil Portnow’s controversial 2018 remark that feminine musicians and executives must “step up” with a purpose to advance within the music business, submitted its suggestions in December.

“It’s crucial that the music business proceed to make strides towards a extra equitable and inclusive business, and I’m happy to see the Recording Academy take this essential step towards change inside its personal partitions right this moment by appointing Valeisha Butterfield Jones as its first-ever Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer,” stated Tina Tchen, chair of the Job Drive and president and CEO of Time’s Up. “Creating this executive-level place was a principal suggestion of our Job Drive as a result of it’s one important manner the Academy can display that problems with variety are mission-critical and will likely be prioritized sooner or later.”

Butterfield Jones stated, “The Recording Academy has a chance and accountability to make sure that variety and inclusion is embedded in its core values. I’m deeply honored to affix the Academy as we enter a brand new chapter of transformational progress, management and alter. Throughout this unprecedented time in world historical past, collectively we’ll double-down on our focus to drive systemic change and equitable outcomes for underrepresented communities and creators.”

Butterfield Jones additionally co-founded the Girls in Leisure Empowerment Community (WEEN) in 2007, a nonprofit coalition of ladies and men dedicated to the balanced, constructive portrayal of ladies within the leisure business. She additionally serves on the Nationwide Board of Administrators of ColorComm, MC Lyte’s Hip Hop Sisters Community and iVote.