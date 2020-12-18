Recording Academy to Honor Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Assn

Amid yet one more Grammy Awards season loaded with controversy, the Recording Academy will honor the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Affiliation at its twenty third annual Entertainment Regulation Initiative Occasion & Scholarship Presentation, which is able to happen throughout Grammy Week in a brand new digital format. The occasion is invite-only.

On the occasion, BESLA might be honored with the 2021 Entertainment Regulation Initiative Service Award. This honor is awarded to an legal professional or group that has demonstrated a dedication to advancing and supporting the music neighborhood by service. The winner of this 12 months’s Entertainment Regulation Initiative Writing Competitors (to be introduced in January) may also be acknowledged in the course of the digital occasion. Different program individuals embody Recording Academy Chair and interim President/CEO Harvey Mason jr., Recording Academy Chief Range, Fairness and Inclusion Officer Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, Entertainment Regulation Initiative Government Committee Chair Laurie Soriano, and Entertainment Regulation Initiative Program Chair Ken Abdo (Fox Rothschild LLP). Further particulars might be introduced in January.

The ELI is meant to promote dialogue and debate concerning the authorized points dealing with the music business.

One of many major academic initiatives of the Entertainment Regulation Initiative is the nationwide authorized writing contest and scholarship program, which is co-sponsored by the American Bar Affiliation. This 12 months’s writing contest scholarships are sponsored by Fox Rothschild LLP. Regulation college students from throughout the nation have been invited to analysis, analyze and submit essays concerning vital points dealing with the music business. The competition is open to juris physician or grasp of legal guidelines candidates presently enrolled at any U.S. regulation faculty. A $10,000 scholarship might be awarded to the writer of the successful paper, and a $2,500 scholarship might be awarded to the runners-up. The successful scholar and two runners-up might be acknowledged in the course of the twenty third Annual Entertainment Regulation Initiative Occasion & Scholarship Presentation to present a discussion board for interplay with profitable attorneys within the area. Earlier this month, of the Entertainment Regulation Initiative hosted an Data Session for college kids excited by submitting for this 12 months’s Writing Competitors to study from earlier scholar winners, as well as to gaining profession recommendation from high leisure attorneys. Watch it right here.

For full Entertainment Regulation Initiative writing contest guidelines, go to http://www.grammy.com/entertainment-law-initiative. For additional questions, e-mail [email protected]

The Grammy Awards will happen on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Tv Community from 8:00–11:30 p.m. ET/5:00–8:30 p.m. PT with Emmy Award-winning “The Each day Present” host and comic Trevor Noah serving as host.