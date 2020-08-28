Harvey Mason jr., interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, and Grammy-nominated recording artist Aloe Blacc have joined the record of keynote audio system for a dialog at Mondo.NYC 2020 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. This 12 months, the convention and music competition, geared toward music and tech trade insiders and innovators and rising artists and their followers, will rejoice its fifth anniversary as a four-day digital interactive assembly and livestream.

Mason, who can be chair of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, is a multi-Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer who has labored with Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Aretha Franklin and many others, in addition to movies akin to “Dreamgirls,” “Sparkle,” “Shrek,” the “Pitch Good” franchise, “Straight Outta Compton” and the forthcoming Aretha biopic, “Respect.”

Blacc launched his solo debut “Shine Via” in 2006 and his gold-certified sophomore album “Good Issues” in 2010. After signing with XIX Recordings/Interscope Data in 2012, he co-wrote and sang “Wake Me Up,” the hit Avicii music that has garnered over one billion streams and shut to two billion views on YouTube. The following album, “Raise Your Spirit,” garnered a Grammy nomination debuted at #four in 2014 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and earned a GRAMMY Award nomination for Greatest R&B Album. Aloe Blacc’s fourth solo album All Love Every thing drops on October 2nd with BMG Music.

The dialog, which can see Mason, interviewing Blacc, is offered in partnership with the Recording Trade Affiliation of America (RIAA).

As well as to Mason and Blacc, Mondo.NYC will characteristic the next keynote audio system:

Binta Niambi Brown, Founder, omalilly tasks in dialog with Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO, Pals At Work; Jason Flom, CEO, Lava Data, Founding Board Member, The Innocence Mission; Kevin Lyman, Founder/Producer, Vans Warped Tour, Co-Founder, 320 Pageant.

