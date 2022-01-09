Recreating the herb from Breath of the Wild in Hyrule Warriors was so complicated that it took years of development.

For The Age of Cataclysm, more than a hundred workers were employed, even drawing on outside help.

If you like the Zelda saga, surely you know of the existence or have played Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, el musou de Koei Tecmo that, through the events that precede it, expands the universe of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the most prominent video games of the 21st century.

The title starring Link has many virtues, including its artistic section and how it recreates a Hyrule that looks beautiful and mysterious in equal measure. All that essence had to be captured by the Age of Cataclysm development team for their game, but what we were never going to imagine is that Koei had serious difficulties with grass, making his recreation a torment.

In an interview with those responsible for the Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream (translated by Nintendo Everything), the art director Yuu Oohoshi talks about how it was a real headache, leading to years of development recreate the grass and arrive at a satisfactory result with the general terrain of the mapping.

We spend half the development timeYuu Oohoshi, art director“The weed took years. We spent approximately half the development time to finish getting the weed ready. We really had trouble recreating the atmosphere and terrain of Hyrule, “he says. Shortly after, Masaki Furusawa, producer of Hyrule Warriors, mentions that other methods were considered to be able to achieve his goal, although eventually They asked for help to the Zelda development team, who shared even the smallest details about how they did it.

It seems that the final result has been satisfactory, since this week Koei announced that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm has reached the 4 million copies sold on Switch worldwide. For more Link adventures we will have to wait for the sequel to Breath of the Wild, of which we still know very little, despite the fact that Nintendo plans to launch it on the market during 2022.

