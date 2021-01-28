‘Recreation of Thrones’ Animated Series in Early Development at HBO Max

An animated “Recreation of Thrones” collection is in the very early growth phases at HBO Max, Selection has confirmed with sources.

There are not any particulars accessible about what the main focus of the potential collection could be and no writers or expertise are at the moment connected to the mission.

HBO Max declined to remark.

Selection completely reported final week {that a} collection based mostly on George R.R. Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg” is in the works at HBO. The collection of fantasy novellas comply with the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a younger Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years previous to the occasions of “A Music of Ice and Fireplace,” which served as the premise for “Recreation of Thrones.”

HBO is at the moment prepping the “Recreation of Thrones” live-action prequel collection “Home of the Dragon,” which is slated to debut in 2022. That present will doc the buildup to the Targaryen civil warfare in Westeros that is named the Dance of Dragons.

It has been a excessive precedence at WarnerMedia to develop the “Recreation of Thrones” world because the mothership collection ended in 2019. There are reportedly a number of tasks set inside the world of Westeros that Martin created in the works at the moment. The truth that the animated collection is being arrange at streamer HBO Max quite than HBO signifies that WarnerMedia has plans to show “Recreation of Thrones” into a significant media franchise throughout a number of platforms.

Equally, WarnerMedia is at the moment prepping a quantity of reveals based mostly on their best-known IP. It was reported earlier this week {that a} live-action “Harry Potter” collection is in the early growth phases at HBO Max as nicely. HBO Max already has a number of DC Comics reveals in the works, together with the “Peacemaker” collection starring John Cena as a derivative of the upcoming James Gunn “Suicide Squad” movie in addition to a “Inexperienced Lantern” collection from Greg Berlanti. JJ Abrams can also be plotting a “Justice League Darkish” collection at the streamer. There’s additionally a collection impressed by “The Shining” that Abrams and Unhealthy Robotic are prepping, in addition to a “Dune” spinoff present in regards to the Bene Gesserit.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the animated collection information.