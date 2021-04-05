‘Recreation Of Thrones’ at 10: HBO Sets Month-Long Iron Anniversary Plans

HBO has introduced the launch of The Iron Anniversary, a month-long celebration to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the sequence premiere of “Recreation of Thrones.”

Included within the celebration are an interactive “Recreation of Thrones” highlight web page on HBO Max (which is dwell now), in addition to a “Recreation of Thrones” “MaraThrone” of all episodes of Season 1. Moreover, Warner Bros. Shopper Merchandise is releasing a brand new line, together with a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, a spread of Mikkeller beers impressed by the sequence and an assortment of iron-textured Funko Pop figures.

The “Recreation of Thrones” highlight web page on the WarnerMedia streamer will characteristic a broad introduction to the world and characters for brand new viewers, in addition to spoiler-laden curations that includes Easter eggs for die-hard followers. Additionally, subscribers will have the ability to stream over 150 movies of solid interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers.

The “Recreation of Thrones” MaraThrone will air Season 1 on April 10, beginning at 10 a.m. on HBO2. However with all episodes streaming on HBO Max, followers might be inspired to binge numerous episode collections of the sequence individually, to lift cash for philanthropic causes. For 2 weeks, solid members from the Emmy-winning drama sequence will spotlight these causes, which embrace Girls for Girls Worldwide, World Central Kitchen, Conservation Worldwide, Worldwide Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid Worldwide, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, Nationwide City League and The Trevor Undertaking.

“Recreation of Thrones” could have come to an finish in 2020, however its franchise will dwell on for a very long time to return. Its upcoming prequel sequence “Home of the Dragon” is slated to start manufacturing this 12 months, for instance. The prequel is about a couple of hundred years previous to the occasions of “Recreation of Thrones” and tells the story of Home Targaryen and the Targaryen civil conflict that turned often called the “Dance of the Dragons.” The sequence acquired a 10-episode order with a watch towards a 2022 debut.

“Home of the Dragon” is just one of a number of “Recreation of Thrones” TV initiatives presently within the works. Selection completely reported that a “Tales of Dunk and Egg” sequence is in early growth at HBO, whereas an animated “Recreation of Thrones” mission is within the works at HBO Max.

Watch a teaser for the particular anniversary occasion under: