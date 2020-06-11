‘Recreation On!’ Ticks Down, ‘Bulletproof’ Premieres to New Low – Variety

Following a slight drop from its sequence premiere, the brand new James Corden-inspired CBS present “Recreation On!” continued to slide on Wednesday night time.

Coming in with a 0.5 score and three.6 million whole viewers, the sports-themed recreation present was one of many most-watched and highest-rated packages of the night time, however nonetheless ticked down 17% from final week. In reality no present together with the Keegan-Michael Key-hosted competitors sequence managed to get above a 0.5 on the night time, as replays of “SEAL Crew” and “S.W.A.T.” scored a 0.Three and a 0.Four after “Recreation On!” Each reruns drew round 2.5 million viewers.

In the meantime over on the CW, “Bulletproof” premiered its second season to a sequence low viewers of 386,000 viewers and a 0.1 score. For comparability, the primary season averaged just below 600,000 pairs of eyeballs. “The 100” continued its ultimate season even week-to-week at a 0.2 score and 678,000 viewers.

“Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD” got here in even at a 0.Three score and 1.6 million whole viewers for ABC. The Disney-owned community continued its streak of placing among the basic movies from its catalogue on the small display screen, this time with “Huge Hero 6” scoring a 0.5 score and a pair of.5 million viewers.

The one different new program of the night time was on Fox, the place “Final Tag” tagged in even on final week at a 0.5 score and 1.9 million viewers, which represents a slight uptick in viewers. A “Masterchef” replay preceded it with a 0.Four score and 1.6 million viewers.

Lastly on NBC, replays of its trio of “Chicago” dramas all delivered a 0.5 score. “Chicago Hearth” drew 4.1 million viewers, “Chicago Med” Four million, and “Chicago P.D.” 3.eight million.