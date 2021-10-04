Recruitment Canceled: 560 posts of police sub-inspectors on this state might not be recruited even after exam, know the explanation

Recruitment Canceled: The Punjab Police has canceled the exam performed to fill 560 posts of Police Sub-Inspectors following studies of dishonest and forgery. A police spokesman gave this knowledge. In keeping with Punjab Police, the examination has been canceled because of dishonest and different causes.Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu once more raised the call for to modify Punjab Police Leader and Suggest Common, mentioned – If we don’t do that then “we will be able to now not be capable of display our faces”

The spokesman mentioned that with a purpose to deal with the integrity and equity of the exam procedure for police recruitment, the exam has been canceled following the directions of Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Leader Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Previous, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Bikram Singh Majithia demanded a CBI probe into the alleged rip-off in Punjab Police recruitment, pronouncing faux strategies have been used within the exam performed for the recruitment of sub-inspectors. This examination for police recruitment was once performed from August 17 to fourteen.