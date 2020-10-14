Recruitment of 31 thousand teachers in Rajasthan approved, will be such recruitment process

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has approved the recruitment of 31 thousand teachers in the third category on Wednesday. In Rajasthan, recruitment of 31 thousand teachers in the third category is going to start soon. Their recruitment will be on the basis of teacher eligibility test. Also Read – Priest Murder Case: Rajasthan Government Instructed To Investigate Priest Murder Case From CID-CB

According to the official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to recruit 31 thousand teachers in the third category. Their recruitment will be on the basis of teacher eligibility test. The Rajasthan government has approved the recruitment of 31 thousand teachers in the third category. Also Read – Rajasthan: The funeral of the deceased priest, the government will provide help and job of 10 lakh rupees

Explain that the Chief Minister had announced the recruitment of a total of 53 thousand posts in the budget speech of 2020-21. Of these 41 thousand posts are from the Education Department. Also Read – Rajasthan News: Priests’ family refused funeral, placed before Gehlot government

It has been approved to create 2489 temporary posts in the graded schools in the state. Of these, 104 posts of Headmaster, 1692 of Senior Teacher, 411 of Teacher and 282 posts of Junior Assistant are included.

Recruitment to these posts will incur a financial burden of Rs 881.61 crore on the state government for two years during the probation period and Rs 1717.40 crore per year thereafter.

At the same time, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal to create 27 new posts for three units of SOG Special Task Force of Rajasthan Police. Under this, 27 new posts will be created for SOG Field Unit Ratangarh (Churu), Paniala (Jaipur Rural) and Anti Narcotics Unit Jaipur. Besides, financial approval has been given for other resources including telephone, furniture and motorcycle in these posts.