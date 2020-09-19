Recruitment process of 31,661 Assistant Teachers vacancy in UP to be completed in a week

Lucknow: Recruitment process will be completed in a week for 31,661 vacancies of Assistant Teachers in UP. For this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to complete the recruitment process of 31,661 assistant teachers in the Basic Education Department in a week. CM Yogi said that the state government is committed to provide adequate employment opportunities to the youth including jobs. Also Read – Unlock-4: Buses to open soon from Bihar to Nepal, UP and Jharkhand, preparations being made

On Saturday, the state government spokesperson said in a statement that 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers by the Department of Basic Education

TTE examination was conducted on 6 January 2019 for recruitment to the posts. A minimum 65 percent marks for general class and minimum 60 percent marks for backward classes and other reserved classes was set by the government order issued on January 7, 2019 for passing this examination.

In connection with this mandate, writ petitions were filed by some candidates in the High Court. The decision in favor of the government was given by the High Court on 29 March 2020.

The statement said that in the order passed by the Supreme Court on May 21, 2020, the state government was instructed to complete the process of recruitment to the remaining posts except the assistant teachers of Shikshamitras. According to the statement, CM Yogi has ordered that the recruitment process for 31,661 posts should be completed in a week.