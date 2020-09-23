Recruitment to more than 25000 vacancies in MP, CM instructed to start recruitment process

Bhopal: 25 thousand posts will be recruited in Madhya Pradesh. In the state, recruitment of about 15 thousand posts of teachers and 10 thousand posts of other departments is estimated to total about 25 thousand posts. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed to immediately start the process of filling up the vacant posts in Home, Revenue, Public Works, Jail, Education and other departments. Also Read – MP’s Home Minister said- “I don’t wear masks”, Congress asked- “Are the rules just for the common people?”

In the information given officially, it has been told that in a meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday, Chief Minister Chouhan said that the vacant posts should be filled soon.

The Chief Minister asked the officers to complete the process of filling the vacant posts in the departments for the smooth conduct of public welfare works. In this regard, the action taken at the professional examination board, public service commission and departmental level should be edited. Regarding the recruitment of posts, the whole process should be adopted after reviewing at the departmental level as well.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the process should be completed keeping in mind the necessary rules and procedures in relation to filling the vacant posts.

According to estimates, PEB will conduct examinations in the coming months for about 10 thousand posts. These posts include 3272 posts of Police constable under Home Department, Rural Agriculture Extension Officer and 863 posts of Senior Agricultural Development Officer in Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, 493 posts of constable radio cadre in Home Department, 372 posts of Revenue Inspector, Skill The Directorate consists of 302 posts of ITI Training Officer.

Apart from this, posts like Writer, Assistant Grade-3, Steno Typist, Stenographer, Data Entry Operator, Statistics Officer and Devotee, Chowkidar, Ward Boy, Cleaner, Watermen Cook will be recruited in various departments.

It was informed in the meeting that the primary school teacher eligibility test is proposed in December 2020. At this time, preparations are also being made to conduct various examinations of Directorate of Technical Education, Department of Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Department by PEB. These exams are proposed in October and November 2020 as per academic session.