‘[REC]’s’ Paco Plaza, Enrique Lopez Lavigne Set to Adapt ‘Roman Ritual’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MADRID — Paco Plaza, co-director of [“REC”] and Netflix hit “Veronica” – is hooked up to write and direct “Roman Ritual,” impressed by the cult graphic novella from Spain’s El Torres, and created along with producer Enrique López Lavigne (“28 Weeks Later,” “The Unattainable”).

Envisaged as an occasion sequence – and certain to discomfit some and scandalize others, the unique comedian e-book being rejected by a number of publishers – “Roman Ritual” activates a Pope who, like Pope Benedict XVI, is pressured to stop – however this time spherical it’s as a result of he’s possessed by the Satan.

Now in improvement, “Roman Ritual” is about up at El Estudio, the extremely related impartial L.A., Mexico Metropolis and Madrid-based manufacturing home launched at February’s Berlin Movie Pageant by Canana head Pablo Cruz, López Lavigne and former Sony Photos Intl. Productions head Diego Suárez Chialvo.

Showrun by Plaza and López Lavigne, the sequence seems set to observe the principle thrust of the graphic novel, delivering a extremely up to date tackle the basic exorcism storyline, telling what El Estudio describes as “the ultimate exorcism: the final word defiance of the Church’s foundations, of the best consultant of God on the Earth, by the forces of evil.”

Within the sequence, the Pope is possessed, and the Vatican has no selection however to name in exiled Father Salvador Trinidad to save the pontiff. With one exorcism after one other failing, nonetheless, the Vatican is advancing on the election of a brand new Pope, unleashing a ferocious energy wrestle. Trinidad’s problem isn’t solely to solid out the Pope’s demon, which is at the moment slaying members of the Curia, but in addition to penetrate an elaborate conspiracy of pursuits and crimes, lined up to safeguard the Catholic Church and the entangled distinguished members of the Pontifical curia.

“Roman Ritual” is produced by López Lavigne, Plaza, Suárez Chialvo and Cruz.



CREDIT: El Estudio

El Torres admits to having been blown away as a toddler by William Friedkin and William Peter Blatty’s “The Exorcist” and the latter’s unique novel.

To put in writing “Roman Ritual,” which has paintings by Jaime Martínez and colours by Sandra Molina, El Torres drew on books and interviews with Father Gabriele Amorth and the work of Father José Alonso Fortea, one other exorcist, principally his “Summa dæmoniaca” and his “Exorcística.”

“They gave me quite a lot of concepts about how a demon may behave and how an exorcist couldn’t behave. So our indomitable exorcist, the drained soldier of God, is simply quite a lot of the “’don’t.’”

“‘Roman Ritual’ was conceived as a comic book e-book. Its success in a number of nations is exactly as a result of comics enable you a sure license and recourses that are tough to adapt to movie and TV,” El Torres mentioned, including that he by no means dreamed of a small display adaptation, “however actuality all the time surprises.”

“It’s not very regular as of late to uncover re-readings of basic style topics which might be so recent, impactful, and on the similar time terrifying. This El Torres achieves in his story of possessions which performs with our prior information of the style,” Plaza mentioned. “He leads us, in a masterly style, from the well-known to a spot we by no means imagined.”

López Lavigne added: “On the crossroads between fiction, the graphic novel and the horror style, ‘Roman Ritual’ is an exemplary story of exorcists within the Vatican that I really need to see as a spectator.”