Red alert for Mercedes: the physical problem suffered by Lewis Hamilton due to the uncontrollable rebound of his vehicle

The porpoising in the Mercedes turned on the warning lights

The images of the training days of the Azerbaijan GP already exposed a situation that has been happening since the season began with the new regulations on single-seaters. The Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes presented serious problems with the porpoising in practice and the British runner turned on an alarm light due to the physical ailments that this situation triggered.

The videos of the constant bounce in the vehicle of the seven-time world champion went viral on social networks, but the details of this situation caused even more concern. “It seems that we can’t do anything, we have changed so many things but it seems that we can’t… it’s crazy because in Barcelona we didn’t have anything and then in all the other places we have. It is a phenomenon that we cannot understand. It’s the same thing under the car that keeps coming back”, he acknowledged in statements that the English newspaper replied The Sun.

“Honestly, on Friday we had so many bottoms that I couldn’t finish my long runs because my back was a real mess . Thank God for Angela (Cullen), who gave physical therapy and acupuncture, and on Saturday morning I was still in quite a bit of pain ”recognized the 37-year-old runner who had the best result so far a third place in the premiere in Bahrain.

Shortly before this complex situation with porpoising occurs, Hamilton had given an interview with The Team where he confessed that the “rebound” is what he is suffering the most: “Of course it’s not nice. There are also these new tyres, but I would say that what bothers me the most is the entry into the corners. Due to the rebound, I can no longer attack the rope as frankly as before.. I have always driven like this, very aggressive on the entrance to the corners. There, with these undulations, I have to constantly back up.”

Lewis Hamilton with his physiotherapist Angela Cullen at the Azerbaijan GP (Photo: Reuters)

In the midst of these complications, Hamilton managed to qualify in seventh place for the race that will take place this Sunday and will have Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Czech Perez (Red Bull) y Max Verstappenn (Red Bull) in the top three places on the grid respectively.

While Mercedes is unable to find the right schedule, Hamilton has already set a deadline: the Silverstone GP during the first weekend of July. “Since he started with us, George (Russell) has always had this very positive attitude. He plays him perfectly. But he is getting to know me and I am used to saying things. I say how they are. I know how hard everyone is working and trying to understand this car. I see the progress, I measure that we are getting closer to the potential of this car, but there is still a long way to go. I hope we can get closer to the first places. The goal, I would say, would be to have a car capable of winning at Silverstone.”.

In another tone, Lewis acknowledged that he does not think about “retirement” because he loves what he does “very much” and clarified that last season he did not evaluate retirement: “Driving is my passion. Eight titles would not have changed my life. I don’t see myself leaving a title…”.

KEEP READING:

The raw reflection of the Mercedes drivers in Formula 1: “I don’t think it’s right to race like this for the next 4 years”

Concern in F1 about the “rebound effect”: “You lose your vision at 300 kilometers per hour”

Tomás Scola, the son of the idol who was called up to the U17 National Team: “They may criticize me if I don’t play well, but I don’t change my last name for anything”