Red alert issued with warning of heavy rain in Mumbai, 6 more people died in floods in Bihar

new Delhi: On Tuesday, six more people died due to floods in Bihar. At the same time, heavy rains are continuing in Mumbai and surrounding areas of Maharashtra and the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for this in view of Wednesday. Some parts of Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal are also receiving heavy rains and the Meteorological Department has forecast rains for the next three days over a large area of ​​Gujarat. Due to heavy rains since Monday in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu About 200 people have been evacuated to safer places. In Uttar Pradesh, 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods. At the same time, relief and rescue work is going on in the rain affected areas of Uttarakhand. Also Read – Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai: Heavy rains stopped Mumbai’s speed, several meters high waves will rise in the sea, all offices closed

The number of people who died in floods in Bihar increased to 19 on Tuesday. At the same time, 63.60 lakhs have been affected by floods in 16 districts of the state, which is seven lakh more than Monday. Many rivers flowing in the state like Bagmati, Budhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Adhwara, Khichori, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger mark. The water level has increased from six to 18 centimeters in many places in the Ganges river. In Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other areas of the state on Wednesday. At the same time, warnings were issued for Thane, Palghar, Nashik for two days on Wednesday and Thursday. Also Read – Bihar Floods: Rivers overflow in Bihar, floods rage, more than 50 lakh people affected

On Tuesday morning, local train services were suspended on some routes due to the flooding of tracks in Mumbai and suburban areas. Traffic on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in suburban Kandivali on Tuesday morning was disrupted from western suburb to southern Mumbai. The Bombay High Court adjourned the online hearing of several cases after several employees did not reach the court in South Mumbai. The Maharashtra government declared a holiday at its offices in Mumbai and suburban areas due to rain. Two fishermen have gone missing while 11 boats have been rescued due to the sinking of the boat in the sea about 12 kilometer off Gorai coast of North Mumbai. A 35-year-old woman and her two children were washed away in a drain in suburban Santa Cruz. In Thane, one person died after being struck by electric current due to the rain that occurred all night. Also Read – Warning of heavy rain in Mumbai for next two days, advice people not to get out of the house

In Gujarat, IMD has forecast rains for the next three days across the state. At the same time, some areas of the state are predicted to receive very heavy rains between Tuesday and Friday. Several areas of Saurashtra, especially Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli and Rajkot districts received heavy rains during the day. The Meteorological Department has appealed fishermen living along the coast of South and North Gujarat not to go to sea till August 8. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in this period along with Saurashtra-Kutch area of ​​Gujarat, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. In Kerala, Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad received heavy rains and meteorologists predict that it will continue to rain in central and northern Kerala throughout the week.

Officials said that the Bhavani river is flowing above the danger mark and at least 51 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod in Kerala for this week. Yellow alert has been issued for other districts for the same period. In Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Nilgiri and Coimbatore districts between August 4 and 8. According to the news about Coimbatore, a flood warning has been issued to people living on the banks of Bhavani river in Mettupalayam as additional water has been released from the Pillur dam.

In Uttarakhand, officials said that apart from the death of 18 people in the cloudburst incident, 40 families have become homeless due to collapse of the house due to river cuts and landslides last night. 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by the floods and the river Sharda, Rapti and Saryu flowing through the state are flowing above the danger mark in some places. 777 villages have been affected by the floods while water has entered into 282 villages. Some parts of Odisha, in the eastern part of the country, are receiving rains with strong winds and this trend is expected to continue till this weekend. The northern and southern coastal areas of Odisha are receiving moderate rains while the interior and some areas of Puri district are receiving very heavy rains.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning alert for many districts till Wednesday morning, asking people to be prepared for very heavy rains. Fishermen have been advised not to go to sea. Several districts of South Bengal have been receiving moderate rain since Monday night. In Kolakat, 17 mm of rain was recorded till 2:30 pm on Tuesday. The flood situation is constantly improving due to the scarcity of water. However, according to the official bulletin, 1.96 lakh people of 15 districts are still affected by the floods. This year, 136 people have died in floods and landslides in Assam.