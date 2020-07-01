Red Arrow Studios Boss James Baker to Depart – Variety

Red Arrow Studios CEO James Baker is stepping down.

ProSiebenSat.1, which owns the “Love is Blind” producer, revealed on Wednesday that Baker’s contract with the enterprise, which runs till the top of 2020, won’t be renewed, marking an finish to his 10-year tenure.

It’s believed Baker will return to the media funding sector in 2021, and likewise plans to increase his Swiss chocolate enterprise, Jungcow.

Following his departure, ProSiebenSat.1 will set up an advisory board at Red Arrow Studios, comprising of Rainer Beaujean, chairman of the manager board and CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE; Wolfgang Hyperlink, member of the board and CEO of SevenOne Leisure; and Henrik Pabst, chief content material officer for SevenOne Leisure.

The prevailing Red Arrow Studios administration staff will report instantly to the brand new advisory board. This new construction underlines ProSiebenSat.1’s technique to concentrate on native and stay leisure in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in cooperation with Red Arrow Studios.

Baker’s exit punctuates an unsettled interval for Red Arrow, which ProSiebenSat.1 was wanting to offload. The media large launched a strategic evaluate of the manufacturing and distribution division in September with the purpose of promoting it or forming a partnership with different potential buyers.

Associated Tales

Nonetheless, in February, ProSiebenSat.1 determined to hold the enterprise — which had a giant hit on its arms with Kinetic Content material’s “Love is Blind” for Netflix early this 12 months — after figuring out {that a} sale or partial sale of the group was now not potential due to the continuing coronavirus disaster. Insiders instructed Variety, nevertheless, {that a} extra seemingly state of affairs was that ProSiebenSat.1 was struggling to get a bidding course of underway due to disagreements round Red Arrow’s valuation — estimated at round $278 million.

“Now we have now closed the method for the strategic evaluate of Red Arrow Studios as varied choices we had been evaluating are now not viable in a coronavirus disaster setting,” a ProSiebenSat.1 spokesperson mentioned again in March. “We strongly consider within the enterprise. It posted a report 2019. ‘Love is Blind’ is the smash hit on Netflix to simply title one in every of our nice lineup. Now we have a fantastic staff. And we’re all in and can stay so.”

It seems, nevertheless, that not all are in. Baker’s departure comes simply weeks after an overhaul on the distribution arm of the enterprise, Red Arrow Studios Worldwide, which noticed Bo Stehmeier — who took over for Henrik Pabst in 2019 — go away to rejoin Off the Fence. Joel Denton stepped in as performing president earlier this month.

Beaujean mentioned: “Red Arrow Studios is a profitable worldwide content material manufacturing and distribution firm, and due to this fact an essential a part of ProSiebenSat.1. Over the past 10 years James has developed and strengthened the operational efficiency of Red Arrow Studios – together with an 18% progress in revenues in 2019 – and he has efficiently pushed the enlargement of our German content material ecosystem. We want to thank him for his contribution to the enterprise and need him each success for the longer term.”

Baker added: “I’ve enormously loved the final 10 years at Red Arrow Studios, working with proficient folks and creating thrilling content material world wide. Red Arrow Studios is within the good arms of my senior management staff, and I want everybody the perfect.”