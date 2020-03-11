Red Arrow Studios Grabs Global Rights to Three New Factual Series

Red Arrow Studios Intl. has acquired worldwide distribution rights for 3 new factual collection that can bolster its spring and summer time 2020 slate, the corporate introduced on Wednesday.

“All three of our new factual exhibits are each informative and entertaining, opening new worlds and, by way of excellent analysis, inform untold tales with an actual ardour for his or her respective fields,” mentioned Alex Fraser, exec VP of acquisitions and content material funding for Red Arrow Studios Intl. “There’s a clear world urge for food for factual content material and we consider these bold new titles will resonate with audiences internationally.”

Produced for the U.Ok.’s Channel 5 and Histoire in France, “The Secret Historical past of World Warfare II” (pictured), produced by Woodcut Media, is a six-part historical past documentary collection wanting on the hidden tales of the devastating battle. It makes use of insightful and poignant first-hand accounts, recreations and knowledgeable interviews to unveil the transferring tales misplaced within the fog of battle.

“Life 2.0,” produced by Steve Rotfeld Productions for Fox within the U.S., is an anthology science collection that takes a deep and thought-provoking dive into such matters as the way forward for human life extension, the rise of “cyborgism,” and the transformative impression of digital actuality, revealing a number of the most mind-blowing scientific breakthroughs occurring on the planet as we speak.

The factual historical past collection “How Factories Modified the World” explores the rise of the manufacturing unit over the ages. Produced by Wildbear Leisure for NTV in Germany, the collection appears at how the manufacturing unit has grown from humble beginnings, repeatedly reinventing itself to stay on the chopping fringe of science and design, with every episode delving into at a unique trade or innovation, from the evolution of automotive manufacturing to the position of factories within the rise of mass consumption.

Different factual titles represented by Red Arrow Studios Intl. embrace “The Weekly,” produced by The New York Occasions & Left/Proper for FX and Hulu; “Canine’s Most Needed,” produced by Dorsey Footage and Leisure by Bonnie and Clyde for WGN America; and “The Curse of the Vologne,” produced by Elephant Group for France 3.