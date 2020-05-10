Red Arrows flypast route and how to watch it on VE Day if you missed it

VE Day aka Victory in Europe Day is marked at the moment, 75 years after the Nazi’s unconditionally surrenders to the Allies. To mark the day there have been events and occasions deliberate, however as UK’s lockdown continues, many of those have been cancelled.

There are nonetheless methods to have fun the day, even whereas inside. We’ve set out the VE Day timetable for you with a sequence of TV specials deliberate in addition to the flypast.

Folks have been requested to adorn their houses in purple, white, and blue, and Britons have been inspired to swap their road social gathering for a ‘keep at house social gathering’.

The Queen will tackle the nation on Friday night at 9pm and a live performance will probably be held ending in a rousing nation vast singalong of We’ll Meet Once more, the well-known Dame Vera Lynn track.

Two minutes of silence may also happen at 11am to bear in mind those that fought for us in addition to these impacted by Covid 19.

One of many occasions nonetheless happening is the RAF Red Arrows Flypast, right here’s the place you can see it and how to watch it all.

What time will RAF Flypast for VE Day happen?

The RAF flypast begins by Lincoln at round 9.39am earlier than heading east.

Subsequent, it heads oversea earlier than down previous Norwich and into Chelmsford – in Basildon at round 10.06am.

The Red Arrows are due to fly over Westminster at 10.10am then head in the direction of Bracknell – and return to base at 10.33am.

RAF Typhoons will fly additionally over Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast from 10am as Prince Charles takes half within the reflective minutes silence.

You possibly can see them later within the day too – the Look after Veterans website says they are going to flypast Worthing’s Care Dwelling for Veterans at 1.20pm.

How to watch the VE Day 75th anniversary flypast

You possibly can nonetheless watch the VE Day RAF Red Arrows flypast at 3pm on Friday, eighth Could. Winston Churchill’s Victory Speech will probably be broadcast on BBC One because the plans fly over Buckingham Palace. So how do you watch it? The BBC is displaying the flypast at 3pm as a part of its wider protection.

Try our TV Information for extra VE Day programmes – or take a look at our VE Day Info web page.