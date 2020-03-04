Red Bull Premieres Music Show ‘The Cut,’ Executive Produced by George Levendis

Red Bull Media Home on Wednesday launched “The Minimize,” a brand new music competitors present that includes 18 promising artists battling it out for a significant prize, on its Red Bull Music YouTube Channel.

“The Minimize” is government produced by George Levendis, former head of worldwide for Simon Cowell’s Syco Leisure, the place he oversaw all features of Syco’s worldwide operations, together with the worldwide rollout of “Bought Expertise” and “The X Issue” codecs.

The present pairs collectively 18 unsigned artists in songwriter and producer mixtures to file a brand-new tune from starting to finish instantly after assembly for the primary time. The aspiring singer-songwriters and producers are put via their paces over 4 episodes.

On the finish of the collection, the profitable pair is awarded a Red Bull Songs publishing deal and recording time within the Red Bull Music Studio in London.

The high-stakes competitors gives viewers a have a look at the inventive means of writing, producing and recording a brand-new tune from starting to finish with the added problem of two younger artists coming collectively for the very first time.

Exploring a kaleidoscope of musical influences from grime to afrobeats, U.Okay. storage to accommodate, RnB to jazz, the collection contestants embrace Reprezent FM’s Melle & Blue, U.Okay. beatboxing champion Grace Savage and expertise from London’s rising alt-rap scene, Kadiata, Piers James and Lily Kiing.

All unique tracks created all through the collection will likely be accessible to stream on all music streaming platforms on March 4.

“The Minimize” is hosted by Tiffany Calver, recognized within the U.Okay. because the host of BBC Radio 1’s “Rap Show” and the “Tiffany Calver & Associates” reside music reveals.