Red Bull Racing reaffirmed free competition between Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen for the world championship

Formula One F1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan – June 12, 2022 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the race alongside second place Red Bull’s Sergio Perez REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The Mexican Sergio Perez closed the distance in points with his teammate Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ World Championship after the British Grand Prix. After having achieved second place on the track at Silverstone, Czech He came back to the top of the standings in the 2022 Formula 1 season, so the stage for a direct fight with the Dutchman is latent. Given this, from Red Bull Racing the free competition that they will allow in any given case has been reaffirmed.

The former driver and current adviser to the Austrian team, Helmut Marko, has ensured that there is no decision for which Pérez cannot fight for the championship with Verstappen. With ten races disputed, there is a difference of 34 units between leader and sub-leader (181 to 147). Now with the Austrian Grand Prix (the home event for the Red Bulls), a direct fight between the two RB18 is expected for the victory, as well as for the title of world champion, in the general aspect.

“We don’t have any driver number one and driver number two status, but this is simple: if (Pérez) wants to be world champion he must beat Max and that is the problem. For our part there is no obstacle and we have nothing decided”, Marko maintained during an Austrian television program. For the first time in several seasons (since the departure of Daniel Ricciardo in 2018), the fellow driver represents a direct opponent in the Dutchman’s aspirations. Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly did it before, but they failed to take hold or surrender.

Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 2022 drivers. Photo: @redbullracing

The weekend of the Mexican had an unexpected end. After presenting complications during the first sessions in Silverstone, the prognosis for Pérez was not the most optimistic. Something that increased in the race when in an action with Charles Leclerc, his car was damaged in the front wing and he was forced to make an unexpected stop in the pits. On his way out of the pits, Czech was located in the final part of the grid.

Although he seemed ruled out to fight for the podium, the native of Jalisco began to climb positions. Gradually, the pilot was getting closer to the head of the race where he managed to take fourth place. A safety car in the final part was the key that gave the Mexican the opportunity to fight for the first places. So it was. With a memorable battle against Leclerc and Hamilton, Pérez came out ahead and took second place.

“After the restart, (Perez) realized that he could still win and the Mexican woke up with an incredible fighting spirit. He was the fastest; he lost the fastest lap because when we saw that Hamilton got to third place, he couldn’t wait to recharge the battery, which gives extra power and so Hamilton got to take it. An incredible fighter the Mexican and that has definitely been the best race he has given us in the final partHelmut narrated.

Formula One F1 – British Grand Prix – Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain – July 3, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez celebrates on the podium with his trophy after finishing second in the race REUTERS/Molly Darlington

The hangover of what happened in English territory will soon be left behind with the dispute at the door of the Austrian Grand Prix on consecutive weekends. The Red Bull Ring will be the end of first half of the 2022 season of big circus with the Drivers World Championship fully open. Between first and fourth place in the standings (Verstappen-Sainz), there is a 54-point difference.

The current Dutch champion is presented as the favorite to take the victory because, of the last four editions that were run, he won three of them. Already as a member of the Austrian team, Czech Pérez took sixth place in 2021.

