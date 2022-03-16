Red Bull’s meticulous innovation in Formula 1: it placed an “anti-spy filter” on its steering wheel

Red Bull innovation on the steering wheel display

Everything is ready for the tires to start rolling in Bahrain. The next March 20 the pilots will return to position themselves on the grid to start a new Formula 1 World Championship, which promises more spectacularity as a result of innovations in single-seaters and new regulations.

All the teams have put their hands to their vehicles seeking to improve the performance of the last edition. However, some teams went further, putting the eye even in the smallest detail.

It is the case of Red Bullwho during pre-season test laps in Bahrain exposed his obsession with having everything under control and exposed an eye-catching “anti-spy” filter on the Max Verstappen steering wheel.

The video shared by Formula 1 on its social networks revealed a curiosity in the dutch car while setting the best lap time (1:31.720). Is that the Austrian team decided to implement a tinted cover on the steering wheel display so that the rivals who are watching the official live broadcast cannot see the data that appears in it. The specialized medium Card and Drive revealed this detail and defined this accessory as an “anti-spy filter” to make clear the punctilious work of the teams to have everything under control.

Hamilton’s dashboard is fully visible from the on-board camera but Verstappen’s is obscured

During the race, those in charge of television usually use the camera on board that practically offers an image of the pilot driving in the first person. In it, you can generally see the protagonist’s hands on a steering wheel with a screen that reveals important data such as the vehicle’s progress, battery charge and brake balance, among other metrics that can be used to analyze rivals. .

Although for the less experienced fans they go unnoticed, evidently the teams were not comfortable with this and Red Bull found a way to avoid sharing sensitive information with your competitors with this filter. Yes OK allows the driver to see on his screen the datathe statistics displayed by the steering wheel are completely unreadable by the camera located in the vehicle.

His direct rival Mercedes, also uncovered some tricks and secrets during his last tests prior to the start of the championship. In this case, it would be a change in pontoons or sidepodslocated on the side of the vehicle and which play an important role in regard to the use of the rear spoiler.

One of its main functions is to redirect airflow from front to rear axle and Increase Speed. As reported The Sunit was found that the German team chose “for decoupling its side impact structure from the pontoon”, while also adding a “new set of rim fins” to channel airflow.

A reform that generated debate in the atmosphere but that the technical director of F1, Pat Symondstook it upon himself to clarify that It was legal comparing it with an aerospace industry technology. “This is a very novel approach. I like to see novel interpretations. I must say that it is not one that I expected to see. And I’m still really impressed with the way they’re getting the air through to cool the car,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think he will have put his rivals back in the rule book with your red pencil and see what you have done. I think the Mercedes, they have some little tricks that help them in this regard,” she added.

Finally, the general manager of F1, Ross Brawn, also spoke on the subject: “There is no doubt that we did not anticipate the Mercedes concept. It is a very extreme interpretation of the regulation and there will inevitably be a lot of debate.”. However, Lewis Hamilton raised a somewhat dramatic scenario of his car that opened the debate: reality or strategy to disorient? “At the moment I don’t think we are competing for victories”he claimed.

