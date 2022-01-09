“Red Card”, the operation in which a former president of a major in Europe was accused of receiving bribes in more than 50 signings

Luis Filipe Vieira, the former president of Benfica appointed by the justice of his country (EFE / EPA / MARIO CRUZ)

In the last hours, a news shook the football of Europe. The former president of Benfica, from Portugal, one of the most traditional clubs in the Portuguese country and the Old continent, is under investigation by having received bribes in more than 50 transfers what did they do The Eagles between 2012 and 2020.

With the passage of time, the Portuguese team became one of the teams with the most movement in the transfer windows and always aims to incorporate a dozen new players to complete the professional squad. Moreover, in the 2015-16 season, 34 players left the team that serves as the home team at the Da Luz stadium.

As reported CNN Portugal, the operation whose main aim is Luís Filipe Vieira it is called “Red card” and investigate paying bribes on 55 players that arrived at Benfica. It is estimated that the commissions that the person who led the club during 2003 and 2020 for five terms would have received, would amount to a total of 10 million euros.

With Viera, 69 years old and born in Lisbon, at the head of the institution, Las Águilas won 16 titles – six Portuguese leagues, three Portuguese Cups, seven League Cups and two Super Cups, and also stood out in several recognized disciplines. like volleyball, basketball and handball.

The local chain indicated that according to the country’s Tax Authority, as part of the operation that receives the name of one of the cards used by the referees to expel the players, the former holder would have benefited from agreements with businessmen Bruno Macedo, Ulisses Santos, Isidoro Giménez and Giuliano Bertolucci in the purchase and sale of players.

Luis Filipe Vieira, the one targeted for receiving bribes from more than 50 passes made by Benfica (EFE / Tiago Petinga)

The media reports that the investigation considers that these four sports agents would be involved in an alleged plan by Vieira to later return commissions and assets to him in a hidden way. Among the transfers under investigation, would be those of Julian Weigl -arrived from Borussia Dortmund-, Everton (Guild), Haris Seferovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) yla from Argentine defender Lisandro López to Boca Juniors.

“The transfer of Seferovic, for example, would have generated a commission of one million euros and for the striker Everton, about 1.2 million. For the purchase of Morato from São Paulo, the commission was 1.5 million. While, for the sale of Lisandro López to Boca Juniors they would have received around 1.4 million euros”, Explained the Portuguese media.

It should be remembered that the transfer from Benfica’s central marker to Xeneize was completed in 2019. After four seasons in Portugal, and after being loaned in 2018 to Inter Milan and then to Italian Genoa, the defender returned to Argentina after Boca paid about three million euros for his pass.

López played for four seasons in the Portuguese team (AFP)

In the framework of the case, the Public Ministry requested the withdrawal of the bank accounts of all companies, including some ten offshore companies, with which the Benfica SAD corporation (anonymous sports company) operated, which was owned by Vieira for more than 15 years.

Remember that The former president of Las Águilas was arrested in July last year, along with his son and two other businessmen, after registering 45 facilities to clarify more than 100 million euros in businesses that would have involved various tax crimes and money laundering. His arrest ended Viera’s long tenure at the helm of one of the most recognized teams in Portuguese soccer.

