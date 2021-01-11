Red Carpet Looks From Day 2 Of The 35th Golden Disc Awards

Following Day 1 of the 35th Golden Disc Awards, stars confirmed off their crimson carpet appears to be like on Day 2 as properly!

Day 2 of the 35th Golden Disc Awards centered across the album division, whereas Day 1 centered on the digital track division. Day 2 was hosted by Lee Da Hee and Sung Si Kyung on January 10.

The celebrities in attendance have been Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, Jo Jung Suk, LAPOEM, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, (G)I-DLE, TXT, Stray Youngsters, BTS, and NCT 127.

Discover the winners for Day 2 of the ceremony right here, and take a look at images from the crimson carpet beneath!

Lee Da Hee and Sung Si Kyung (MCs)

(*2*)

LAPOEM

Jo Jung Suk

TREASURE

ENHYPEN

GOT7

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

(G)I-DLE

TXT

Stray Youngsters

BTS

NCT 127

Supply (1)