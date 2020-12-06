General News

Red Carpet Looks From The Melon Music Awards 2020

December 6, 2020
1 Min Read

On December 5, the primary ceremony of the Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020) occurred and not using a face-to-face viewers resulting from COVID-19 restrictions. It was additionally broadcast dwell on-line.

In 2020, the Melon Music Awards have been held over the course of 4 days from December 2 to five. The Prime 10 artists and different awards classes have been introduced previous to the primary ceremony on December 5.

The performers for the primary ceremony have been BTS, TXT, MONSTA X, Im Younger Woong, Younger Tak, Oh My Woman, IZ*ONE, JANNABI’s Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic, Code Kunst, and The Boyz.

Try among the crimson carpet seems from the primary ceremony under!

BTS

MONSTA X

The Boyz

Oh My Woman

“Mister Trot” Prime 6

TXT

IZ*ONE

JANNABI’s Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic, Code Kunst

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.