Red Carpet Looks From The Melon Music Awards 2020

On December 5, the primary ceremony of the Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020) occurred and not using a face-to-face viewers resulting from COVID-19 restrictions. It was additionally broadcast dwell on-line.

In 2020, the Melon Music Awards have been held over the course of 4 days from December 2 to five. The Prime 10 artists and different awards classes have been introduced previous to the primary ceremony on December 5.

The performers for the primary ceremony have been BTS, TXT, MONSTA X, Im Younger Woong, Younger Tak, Oh My Woman, IZ*ONE, JANNABI’s Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic, Code Kunst, and The Boyz.

Try among the crimson carpet seems from the primary ceremony under!

BTS

MONSTA X

The Boyz

Oh My Woman

“Mister Trot” Prime 6

TXT

IZ*ONE

JANNABI’s Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic, Code Kunst

