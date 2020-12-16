Red chillies, coriander powder, garam masala… all of them were made from donkey scat and sold, did you even eat them!

Hathras: There are many people who buy spices used in food from the market. I want to cook and eat delicious food at home. Let’s do this too. You can hardly believe at once that there are many spices sold in the market, which are so adulterated that as the mood deteriorates, then the health also worsens. Something similar was happening in Hathras of UP. Here the police have busted the factory making spices from donkey scat. Also Read – Woman without stomach: Drink toilet cleaner, doctors cut stomach to save lives, then …

Hathras Police has busted a factory making spices of local brands using donkey scat and acid. This factory was located in Navipur area. While raiding the police, the owner of the factory, Anup Varshney, has been arrested. Anoop is also an officer of Hindu Yuva Wahini.

In this factory, donkey scat and acid made coriander powder, Red Chilly Powder, Garam Masala etc. were used to make food spices. All these spices have also been recovered. Several harmful ingredients used to prepare fake spices were found, including donkey droppings, sawdust, inedible colors and acid-filled drums.

Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena said- We have seized more than 300 kg of fake spices being packed in the name of some local brands. ” He said that more than 27 samples have been sent for testing and an FIR will be lodged under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 after the lab report comes out. The factory owner has been sent to judicial custody.

Meena told reporters that Anoop Varshney failed to show a license to operate the spice factory at the place where it was being run. He could not even show licenses of the brands that were being packaged. It is also being investigated whether the material prepared in the unit for making spices has been given to other units of the city.