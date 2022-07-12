Red Dead Online community prepares a funeral to commemorate Rockstar’s abandonment of the game

Fans are complaining that they haven’t had relevant content in the multiplayer aspect of Red Dead Redemption 2 for a year.

Red Dead Online fans have been dealing with bad news for so long that they’ve reached a point where they take it in stride. For a long time, the gaming community is asking Rockstar a better deal even with campaigns like that called for saving Red Dead Online, but it seems the company has no intention of reinvigorating the multiplayer side of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Due to this, a good part of the community is organizing itself and, as we read, thanks to the account Red Dead News and Twitter, they are preparing to celebrate a funeral in-game on July 13. The reason? That a year has passed without receiving new relevant content.

“Who’s up then? A funeral to celebrate a year since leaving Red Dead Online? Dress in your best funeral attireinvite your friends and tag us in photos”, they say in the message, accompanying it with a sarcastic survey in which the two options are affirmative, almost 10,000 people participating.

Therefore, this Wednesday we will have images of this curious initiative that, although it is comical, shows one of the great problems that Rockstar has accused in recent yearsmore focused on supporting GTA Online (released on PS3 and Xbox 360) and the new projects they have in hand.

In fact, from the company itself they have confirmed that they are focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, a production on which they will focus most of their efforts during the next period. Expectations are high and Rockstar knows it, which is why they have set themselves the goal of trying to deliver the best installment in the GTA franchise possible.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2 y Rockstar.