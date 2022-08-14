Red Dead Redemption 2 is already the ninth best-selling game in history, and it can continue to climb the list

The saga has sold 68 million units, consolidating itself as the second most successful franchise for Rockstar Games.

Everyone knows that Red Dead Redemption 2 has been quite a success for Rockstarso much so that a few months ago he entered the top 10 of the best-selling games in history. Recently, Take-Two confirmed the financial results for the last quarter, and it became clear that the game starring Arthur Morgan reached an incredible sales figure.

The title went from having 44 million to early this year, to be 45 million copies sold. It thus becomes the ninth best-selling game in historyand the truth is that it has the potential to keep climbing beating Pokemon Blue/Red/Green/Yellow.

It is rare to see movements in the list of the best-selling games in history because they are very high figures, but for now it looks like this:

10. Wii Fit – 43.8 million copies sold



9. Red Dead Redemption 2 – 45 millions copies sold

8. Pokemon Blue/Green/Red/Yellow – 47.52 million copies sold



7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 52.9 million copies sold



6. Super Mario Bros – 58 million copies sold



5. PUBG – 75 million copies sold



4. Wii Sports – 82.9 million copies sold



3. Tetris – 100 million copies sold



2. GTA V – 175 million copies sold



1. Minecraft – 238 million copies sold

We recently learned how this list suffered some change in its figures. Specifically Take-Two announced that GTA 5 sold 5 million more in the last quarter. It would not be surprising that for the release of GTA 6, whose development is on the right track, GTA 5 touch the 200 million in units sold.

