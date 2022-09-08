Red Dead Redemption 2 receives the expected FSR 2.0 in an update where NVIDIA is also present

Rockstar has released patch notes for 1.31 which also adds stability improvements.

It is already known that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games in recent years. After receiving a post release on PC, the Rockstar title is gone updating over the months. The truth is that today’s patch is going to cheer up many players whose PC does not have a graphics or processor to take advantage of all the graphic power of this open world.

FSR 2.0 is added to gain more FPS and NVIDIA ReflexRockstar has released the Red Dead Redemption 2 1.31 patch notes in which both AMD and NVIDIA bring significant aspects for PC users. The highlight has been the implementation of the AMD scaling technology, FSR 2.0. NVIDIA also leaves its mark with the Reflex technology you are looking for minimize latency when playing with the controller.

the fsr it will give us more FPS at the cost of slightly losing a bit of image quality. They have not been the only improvements, since the Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA). The other improvements are related to Red Dead Online matchmaking, game stability, added content, and various bug fixes. It should be remembered that NVIDIA DLSS it’s been several months en Red Dead Redemption 2.

Regarding the online mode, we already know that Rockstar has stopped offering online content in favor of GTA 6. This news did not sit too well in the community, who organized a funeral to fire the title. However, good news that has made many happy is knowing the tremendous sales success of Red Dead Redemption 2. It is placed as the ninth best-selling game in history, but you can keep climbing the list.

