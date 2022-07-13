Red Dead Redemption 2 will also not be adapted to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S according to a Rockstar insider

The optimization to next-gen consoles of the western would also have been a victim of the development of GTA 6.

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 is still one of the most visually and graphically advanced video games on the market, many gamers may have been waiting for a adaptation to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S that would get a better performance from the technological advances of the current generation consoles. It won’t, or so at least assured Tez2, a regular source on Rockstar developments.

Always according to their information channels, Rockstar would have canceled, or stoppedthe development of the improved versions of RDR 2. In this way, work on Rockstar’s open world western could be resumed, but the company’s current plans now seem to prioritize GTA 6, like Tez2 itself, and later Kotaku, they were able to corroborate recently.

As Games Radar points out, from Rockstar they never confirmed that they were working on an improved edition of Red Dead Redemption 2, but given the millionaire success of the video game and its work on Grand Theft Auto V, there were not a few who dreamed of a revision of the successful video game released in stores in 2018. At the moment Rockstar has not commented on this issuewe will have to be careful.

A few days ago Tez2 advanced that Rockstar had changed its plans to remaster both Grand Theft Auto IV and the first Red Dead Redemption, with the mind already set on concentrating resources on a GTA 6 of which, officially, we only know that it is underway. That change of mind would have influenced the bad reception of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, although it has done well in sales.

If you want to know more about RDR 2, in 3DJuegos you can read the analysis of Red Dead Redemption 2 that said in its final lines: “there are few reproaches to make to an adventure that leaves us a hero to rememberArthur Morgan, and one of the best-written and most exciting groups to discover.”

