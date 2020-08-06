Red Dwarf cast remember the original Kryten in exclusive clip from new documentary

Iconic sitcom Red Dwarf has gone via a couple of adjustments over the years, from its cast (two Hollys!) and line-up to the very channel it airs on.

Nevertheless, one huge change not often talked about is the truth {that a} key character in the cast was initially performed by a special actor – and that if he hadn’t been too busy, the original Kryten (the “mechanoid” performed by Robert Llewellyn for over three many years) may need nonetheless been part of the collection to today.

“The primary Kryten, he was superb wasn’t he?” collection star Craig Charles says in an exclusive new clip from Dave documentary Red Dwarf: The First Three Million Years, which delves into the lengthy historical past of the cult sci-fi sitcom.

“Pity he was busy…a correct thespian!”

“There was one thing Brando about him,” agreed Danny John-Jules, referring to David Ross, who performed Kryten throughout his original one-off look in 1988 earlier than being changed by Llewellyn when the well-liked character was added as a collection common.

“31 years I’ve been listening to this,” Llewellyn himself laughs in the documentary. “I’m nonetheless the new boy, 31 years later.”

Elsewhere in the clip, you will discover out about Llewellyn’s inauspicious beginnings in the programme and the way an obscure Edinburgh Fringe play, an array of foolish walks and accents – in addition to RoboCop – led to the acquainted model of Kryten followers know and love.

And that was simply in 66 seconds! We will solely think about how rather more fan-friendly particulars and behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques we’ll all discover out in the full, three-part completed documentary. Even perhaps three million yr’s price…

Red Dwarf: The First Three Million Years begins on Dave at 9.00pm on Thursday sixth August – check out what else is on with our TV Information