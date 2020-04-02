Red Dwarf fans vote for their favourite ever series – your winner revealed

With new feature-length particular Red Dwarf: The Promised Land on the horizon, RadioTimes.com requested you to resolve which earlier series of the sci-fi sitcom was your favourite of all time.

You voted in your 1000’s and now… the outcomes are in.

With a whopping 24 per cent – nearly 1 / 4 of the entire vote – you named Red Dwarf V, initially aired on BBC Two in 1992, as the very best of the present’s 12 series.

This series featured such traditional episode as ‘The Inquisitor’ (during which a time-travelling android threatens to erase the Dwarf crew from historical past), ‘Quarantine’ (whch sees Rimmer pushed mad by an digital holo-virus) and ‘Again to Actuality (during which the crew uncover that their lives in deep area are literally a digital actuality assemble… or so it seems).

In second place with a really respectable 20 per cent was the next series, Red Dwarf VI, which supplied us classic outings like ‘Legion’, ‘Gunmen of the Apocalypse’, ‘Emohawk: Polymorph II’ and, in fact, the “Higher useless than smeg!” cliffhanger ending in finale ‘Out of Time’.

The complete checklist breaks down as beneath…

Red Dwarf V (1992) Red Dwarf VI (1993) Red Dwarf III (1989) Red Dwarf IV (1991) Red Dwarf I (1988) Red Dwarf II (1988) Red Dwarf VII (1997) Red Dwarf VIII (1999) Red Dwarf XII (2017) Red Dwarf X (2012) Red Dwarf: Again to Earth (2009) Red Dwarf XI (2016)

New 90-minute particular Red Dwarf: The Promised Land airs on Tuesday, ninth April at 9pm on Dave.

The feature-length episode will see Lister (Craig Charles), Rimmer (Chris Barrie), Kryten (Robert Llewellyn) and Cat (Danny John-Jules) encounter a band of cat clerics who worship Lister as a god and are on the run from their feral overlord Rodon (Ray Fearon).

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information