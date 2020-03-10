Red Dwarf gets dramatic in new special trailer

The upcoming Red Dwarf special would be the thirteenth outing for Rimmer, Lister, Kryten andCat – however will it’s an unfortunate quantity 13 for the crew of the mining spaceship?

Nicely, possibly. In a new teaser trailer, unique to RadioTimes.com, issues are wanting fairly furry for the Red Dwarf boys as they’re assailed by a mighty fleet, face off with new and previous enemies and check out their finest to avoid wasting their skins.

In in the quick assortment of footage, it appears to be like like that is Red Dwarf taking itself a bit extra critically, with nary a joke in sight and a tense piano soundtrack scoring the motion. “Brace for affect” certainly…

Starring regulars Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules, Robert Llewelyn and the returning Norman Lovett, the new 90-minute special was filmed at Pine wooden Studios in entrance of a studio viewers, and is ready to air in spring on the UKTV channel Dave.

You possibly can learn the complete synopsis, extraordinary as it’s, beneath:

Three million years in the past… David Lister, a merchandising machine repairman, was sentenced to eighteen months in suspended animation for smuggling his pregnant cat aboard the mining ship Red Dwarf. Whereas Lister remained in stasis, a radiation leak killed the remainder of the crew. Safely sealed in the maintain, the cats advanced into humanoid type. The cats now roam deep area in a fleet of their very own…

The special will see the posse meet three cat clerics (Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon, Lucy Pearman) who worship Lister as their God. Lister vows to assist them as they’re being hunted by Rodon, the ruthless feral cat chief (Ray Fearon) who has vowed to wipe out all cats who worship anybody however him.

Simply your common Red Dwarf journey, then – if a little bit bit extra dramatic.

The new Red Dwarf special will air in April on Dave