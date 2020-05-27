Red Dwarf special is Dave’s highest-rated show in seven years

Massive information for the boys from the Dwarf – UKTV has revealed that Red Dwarf: The Promised Land, a feature-length special of the sci-fi sitcom, was watched by over 2 million viewers.

These new figures replicate “complete consumption” of the episode throughout 24 days and make it each the highest-rated show on the community throughout lockdown and the highest-rated broadcast on Dave in seven years.

UKTV is additionally claiming a 55 per cent enhance in its viewers of 16-34 year-olds from the pre-lockdown interval (measuring 17th February to 15th March) to post-lockdown (16th March to 4th Could) – with weekly attain up 22 per cent and each day attain up 37.eight per cent.

A better variety of youthful viewers are additionally accessing extra UK TV content material on demand, with classic episodes of Casualty, EastEnders, The Invoice and Birds of a Feather serving to to spark a 16 per cent enhance in 16-34s utilizing the platform and a 27 per cent enhance in views to the service general.

UKTV

Dave is but to announce if Red Dwarf will return for an additional special or sequence, although sequence author/director Doug Naylor has confirmed that he nonetheless has concepts for “plenty of totally different tales”.

“I really like the format of the film-length [episode] and would like to do extra,” Naylor advised the Two Geeks, Two Beers podcast.

“[I’ve got] plenty of totally different tales… however till they really go ‘Sure, OK’ you don’t slim it down. It will depend on the funds, it relies upon who we will get to be in it.”